FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies edge higher
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
Technology
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
World
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
South Asia
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
December 14, 2017 / 2:04 AM / in 2 days

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies edge higher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar on Thursday.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Change on the day                        
    at 0151 GMT                      
  Currency           Latest  Previo     Pct
                        bid  us day    Move
  Japan yen          112.64  112.53   -0.10
  Sing dlr           1.3466  1.3462   -0.03
  Taiwan dlr         29.996  30.026   +0.10
  Korean won         1086    1090.7   +0.46
  Baht               32.509   32.57   +0.19
  Peso               50.415   50.48   +0.13
  Rupiah             13,564  13,580   +0.12
  Rupee              64.43    64.43   +0.00
  Ringgit            4.071    4.085   +0.34
  Yuan               6.609   6.6195   +0.16
                                           
  Change so far in                         
 2017                                
  Currency           Latest  End        Pct
                     bid     2016      Move
  Japan yen          112.64  117.07   +3.93
  Sing dlr           1.3466  1.4490   +7.60
  Taiwan dlr         29.996  32.279   +7.61
  Korean won         1086    1207.7  +11.24
                                  0  
  Baht               32.509   35.80  +10.12
  Peso               50.415   49.72   -1.38
  Rupiah             13,564  13,470   -0.69
  Rupee              64.433   67.92   +5.41
  Ringgit            4.071   4.4845  +10.16
  Yuan               6.609   6.9467   +5.11
 

 (Reporting By Patturaja  Murugaboopathy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.