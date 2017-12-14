EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies edge higher

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar on Thursday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0151 GMT Currency Latest Previo Pct bid us day Move Japan yen 112.64 112.53 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.3466 1.3462 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 29.996 30.026 +0.10 Korean won 1086 1090.7 +0.46 Baht 32.509 32.57 +0.19 Peso 50.415 50.48 +0.13 Rupiah 13,564 13,580 +0.12 Rupee 64.43 64.43 +0.00 Ringgit 4.071 4.085 +0.34 Yuan 6.609 6.6195 +0.16 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest End Pct bid 2016 Move Japan yen 112.64 117.07 +3.93 Sing dlr 1.3466 1.4490 +7.60 Taiwan dlr 29.996 32.279 +7.61 Korean won 1086 1207.7 +11.24 0 Baht 32.509 35.80 +10.12 Peso 50.415 49.72 -1.38 Rupiah 13,564 13,470 -0.69 Rupee 64.433 67.92 +5.41 Ringgit 4.071 4.4845 +10.16 Yuan 6.609 6.9467 +5.11 (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy)