EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies edge higher; yuan drops
September 29, 2017 / 1:54 AM / 19 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies edge higher; yuan drops

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0146 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR    
  Change on the day                               
   at   0146 GMT                           
  Currency              Latest   Previous      Pct
                           bid        day     Move
  Japan yen          112.56        112.33    -0.20
  Sing dlr           1.3590        1.3576    -0.10
  Taiwan dlr         30.391        30.405    +0.05
  Korean won         1146          1149.1    +0.27
  Baht               33.360          33.4    +0.12
  Peso               50.870         50.98    +0.22
  Rupiah             13495          13510    +0.11
  Rupee              65.50          65.50     0.00
  Ringgit            4.227           4.23    +0.07
  Yuan               6.680         6.6570    -0.34
                                                  
  Change so far in                                
 2017                                      
  Currency           Latest     End 2016       Pct
                     bid                      Move
  Japan yen          112.56        117.07    +4.01
  Sing dlr           1.3590        1.4490    +6.62
  Taiwan dlr         30.391        32.279    +6.21
  Korean won         1146         1207.70    +5.38
  Baht               33.360         35.80    +7.31
  Peso               50.870         49.72    -2.26
  Rupiah             13495          13470    -0.19
  Rupee              65.500         67.92    +3.69
  Ringgit            4.227         4.4845    +6.09
  Yuan               6.680         6.9467    +3.99
 
 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

