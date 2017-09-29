EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies edge higher; yuan drops

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0146 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0146 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct bid day Move Japan yen 112.56 112.33 -0.20 Sing dlr 1.3590 1.3576 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.391 30.405 +0.05 Korean won 1146 1149.1 +0.27 Baht 33.360 33.4 +0.12 Peso 50.870 50.98 +0.22 Rupiah 13495 13510 +0.11 Rupee 65.50 65.50 0.00 Ringgit 4.227 4.23 +0.07 Yuan 6.680 6.6570 -0.34 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest End 2016 Pct bid Move Japan yen 112.56 117.07 +4.01 Sing dlr 1.3590 1.4490 +6.62 Taiwan dlr 30.391 32.279 +6.21 Korean won 1146 1207.70 +5.38 Baht 33.360 35.80 +7.31 Peso 50.870 49.72 -2.26 Rupiah 13495 13470 -0.19 Rupee 65.500 67.92 +3.69 Ringgit 4.227 4.4845 +6.09 Yuan 6.680 6.9467 +3.99 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)