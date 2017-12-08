FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies edge lower
December 8, 2017 / 1:42 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies edge lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds text, updates prices)
    Dec 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT.
    
    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    
 Change on the day at 0134 GMT                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct
                                                        Move
 Japan yen                    113.270     113.08        -0.17
 Sing dlr                     1.352       1.3514        -0.05
 Taiwan dlr                   30.025      30.025        +0.00
 Korean won                   1094.600    1093.5        -0.10
 Baht                         32.630      32.62         -0.03
 Peso                         50.630      50.65         +0.04
 Rupiah                       13557.000   13550         -0.05
 Rupee                        64.570      64.57         +0.00
 Ringgit                      4.088       4.086         -0.05
 Yuan                         6.618       6.6140        -0.06
                                                        
 Change so far                                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2016      Pct
                                                        Move
 Japan yen                    113.270     117.07        +3.35
 Sing dlr                     1.352       1.4490        +7.17
 Taiwan dlr                   30.025      32.279        +7.51
 Korean won                   1094.600    1207.70       +10.33
 Baht                         32.630      35.80         +9.71
 Peso                         50.630      49.72         -1.80
 Rupiah                       13557.000   13470         -0.64
 Rupee                        64.570      67.92         +5.19
 Ringgit                      4.088       4.4845        +9.70
 Yuan                         6.618       6.9467        +4.97
 

 (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
