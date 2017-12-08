EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies edge lower

(Adds text, updates prices) Dec 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0134 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.270 113.08 -0.17 Sing dlr 1.352 1.3514 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.025 30.025 +0.00 Korean won 1094.600 1093.5 -0.10 Baht 32.630 32.62 -0.03 Peso 50.630 50.65 +0.04 Rupiah 13557.000 13550 -0.05 Rupee 64.570 64.57 +0.00 Ringgit 4.088 4.086 -0.05 Yuan 6.618 6.6140 -0.06 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 113.270 117.07 +3.35 Sing dlr 1.352 1.4490 +7.17 Taiwan dlr 30.025 32.279 +7.51 Korean won 1094.600 1207.70 +10.33 Baht 32.630 35.80 +9.71 Peso 50.630 49.72 -1.80 Rupiah 13557.000 13470 -0.64 Rupee 64.570 67.92 +5.19 Ringgit 4.088 4.4845 +9.70 Yuan 6.618 6.9467 +4.97 (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru)