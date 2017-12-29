FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies end 2017 on positive note; Taiwan dollar hits 4-yr high
#Company News
December 29, 2017 / 6:03 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies end 2017 on positive note; Taiwan dollar hits 4-yr high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds text, updates prices)
    By Susan Mathew
    Dec 29 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies edged higher in
Friday's trade with the Taiwan dollar hitting its highest since
2013, while the U.S. dollar languished near one-month lows.
    The dollar index which measures the greenback against
a basket of six major currencies, was 0.01 percent higher at
0512 GMT, and is likely to log an yearly loss of more than 9
percent.
    A Reuters poll showed the U.S. dollar was expected to lose a
bit more ground against other major currencies next year.

    Among regional currencies, the Taiwan dollar surged
as much as 0.6 percent, scaling new highs for a second straight
session. The currency logged its biggest-ever yearly gain in
2017.
    The Chinese yuan rose 0.3 percent and hit its
highest in more than three months. China's central bank on
Friday raised the yuan mid-point to a new 3-1/2 month high.

    The Malaysian ringgit followed suit, extending gains
into a second session.
    The Thai baht edged higher ahead of November trade
account data due later in the day. Thailand had posted a trade
balance surplus of $1.62 billion in October.
    Broad dollar weakness was no help to the Philippine peso
 as it declined 0.06 percent on the day.  
 
     2017 PERFORMANCE AND YEARLY GAINS
    
    Thursday was the last day of trade for the South Korean won
. It is the best-performing currency of 2017, logging
an yearly gain of 12.8 percent, followed by Malaysia's ringgit
which is up 10.6 percent for the year.
    The Indonesian rupiah and the Philippines peso
 were the only major Asia-Pacific EM currencies
marking yearly losses, with the rupiah being the worst
performing currency in the region and the peso posting a fifth
straight annual fall. 
    The Singapore dollar, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai
baht saw their best yearly gains since 2010, while China's yuan
posts its biggest annual gain since 2008.
    The Indian rupee saw its best yearly gain in 10
years.  
        
    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    
 Change on the day at 0512 GMT                        
 Currency                   Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                  112.75      112.87        +0.11
 Sing dlr                   1.3365      1.3375        +0.07
 Taiwan dlr                 29.846      29.840        -0.02
 Korean won*                1071        1074.1        +0.34
 Baht                       32.610      32.65         +0.12
 Peso                       50.010      49.98         -0.06
 Rupiah                     13550       13561         +0.08
 Rupee                      63.97       64.08         +0.16
 Ringgit                    4.055       4.065         +0.25
 Yuan                       6.517       6.5333        +0.25
                                                      
 Change so far in 2017                                
 Currency                   Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                  112.75      117.07        +3.83
 Sing dlr                   1.3365      1.4490        +8.42
 Taiwan dlr                 29.846      32.279        +8.15
 Korean won*                1070.5      1207.70       +12.82
 Baht                       32.610      35.80         +9.78
 Peso                       50.010      49.72         -0.58
 Rupiah                     13550       13470         -0.59
 Rupee                      63.970      67.92         +6.17
 Ringgit                    4.055       4.4845        +10.59
 Yuan                       6.517       6.9467        +6.59
 *As of close on Dec 28 - the last working day for South Korean
market

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric
Meijer)

