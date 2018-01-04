EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies fall as dollar rebounds; baht, rupiah rise

(Adds details, updates prices) By Ambar Warrick Jan 4 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies slipped against the dollar on Thursday after upbeat U.S. economic data, plus minutes from the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting, spurred some recovery for the weak greenback. The dollar rose on better-than-expected U.S. December factory data, and was further boosted after minutes of the Fed minutes showed a more hawkish stance about the U.S. economy than some anticipated. "Today's movement is largely driven by the dollar rebound," Sim Moh Siong, FX strategist at Bank of Singapore, said. Sim said the dollar's rebound likely is short term and it should taper because global recovery should continue to keep the currency softer. But if U.S. payroll numbers due on Friday are strong, "there could be a bit more dollar strengthening," he added. Among Asian currencies, the Philippine peso saw its biggest drop in more than three weeks, falling as much as 0.2 percent to 49.930 to the dollar. Philippine consumer prices likely increased in December at the same annual pace as in November, a Reuters poll showed. December inflation data is due on Friday. The Malaysian ringgit shed as much as 0.3 percent against the dollar. Malaysia is unlikely to meet earlier targets it set for a balanced budget by 2020, the second finance minister said. BAHT AND RUPIAH The Thai baht and the Indonesian rupiah were among Thursday's few gainers among Asian currencies. Both currencies rose about 0.2 percent against the dollar. Thailand and Indonesia, which are both major commodity exporters, have seen their economies benefit from a recent uptrend in oil prices. "Rising oil prices will be positive for commodity driven currencies," Sim of Bank of Singapore said. Oil prices on Thursday remained near levels last seen in late 2014/2015, with markets tightening amid tensions in Iran and due to ongoing OPEC-led production cuts. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0437 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.620 112.49 -0.12 Sing dlr 1.330 1.3292 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.595 29.600 +0.02 Korean won 1065.200 1064.5 -0.07 Baht 32.244 32.3 +0.17 Peso 49.895 49.81 -0.17 Rupiah 13445.000 13473 +0.21 Rupee 63.510 63.53 +0.03 Ringgit 4.017 4.012 -0.12 Yuan 6.507 6.5005 -0.11 Change so far in 2018 Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 112.620 112.67 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.330 1.3373 +0.55 Taiwan dlr 29.595 29.848 +0.85 Korean won 1065.200 1070.50 +0.50 Baht 32.244 32.58 +1.04 Peso 49.895 49.93 +0.07 Rupiah 13445.000 13565 +0.89 Rupee 63.510 63.87 +0.57 Ringgit 4.017 4.0440 +0.67 Yuan 6.507 6.5069 -0.01 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Borsuk)