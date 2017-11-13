EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies fall; S.Korean won leads losses

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar on Monday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change as of 0137 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct bid day Move Japan yen 113.630 113.53 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.361 1.3600 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.195 30.172 -0.08 Korean won 1121.800 1117.1 -0.42 Baht 33.090 33.11 +0.06 Peso 51.320 51.245 -0.15 Rupiah 13545.000 13530 -0.11 Rupee 65.160 65.16 0.00 Ringgit 4.193 4.19 -0.07 Yuan 6.649 6.6411 -0.11 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest End 2016 Pct bid Move Japan yen 113.630 117.07 +3.03 Sing dlr 1.361 1.4490 +6.47 Taiwan dlr 30.195 32.279 +6.90 Korean won 1121.800 1207.70 +7.66 Baht 33.090 35.80 +8.19 Peso 51.320 49.72 -3.12 Rupiah 13545.000 13470 -0.55 Rupee 65.160 67.92 +4.24 Ringgit 4.193 4.4845 +6.95 Yuan 6.649 6.9467 +4.49 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru)