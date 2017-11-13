FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies fall; S.Korean won leads losses
November 13, 2017 / 1:48 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies fall; S.Korean won leads losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar on Monday.
   
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    
  Change as of 0137 GMT                              
  Currency                  Latest  Previous      Pct
                               bid       day     Move
  Japan yen              113.630      113.53    -0.09
  Sing dlr               1.361        1.3600    -0.07
  Taiwan dlr             30.195       30.172    -0.08
  Korean won             1121.800     1117.1    -0.42
  Baht                   33.090        33.11    +0.06
  Peso                   51.320       51.245    -0.15
  Rupiah                 13545.000     13530    -0.11
  Rupee                  65.160        65.16     0.00
  Ringgit                4.193          4.19    -0.07
  Yuan                   6.649        6.6411    -0.11
                                                     
  Change so far in 2017                              
  Currency               Latest     End 2016      Pct
                         bid                     Move
  Japan yen              113.630      117.07    +3.03
  Sing dlr               1.361        1.4490    +6.47
  Taiwan dlr             30.195       32.279    +6.90
  Korean won             1121.800    1207.70    +7.66
  Baht                   33.090        35.80    +8.19
  Peso                   51.320        49.72    -3.12
  Rupiah                 13545.000     13470    -0.55
  Rupee                  65.160        67.92    +4.24
  Ringgit                4.193        4.4845    +6.95
  Yuan                   6.649        6.9467    +4.49
 
    


 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
