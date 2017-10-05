FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies fall, Taiwan dollar inches up
October 5, 2017 / 1:39 AM / 13 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies fall, Taiwan dollar inches up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    
 Change on the day at 0133 GMT                                  
  Currency                      Latest bid  Previous day     Pct
                                                            Move
  Japan yen                     112.760           112.74   -0.02
  Sing dlr                      1.363             1.3609   -0.15
  Taiwan dlr                    30.370            30.450   +0.26
  Baht                          33.360             33.34   -0.06
  Peso                          51.030                51   -0.06
  Rupiah                        13477.000          13475   -0.01
  Rupee                         65.010             65.01    0.00
  Ringgit                       4.230              4.226   -0.08
                                                                
  Change so far in 2017                                         
  Currency                      Latest bid  End 2016         Pct
                                                            Move
  Japan yen                     112.760           117.07   +3.82
  Sing dlr                      1.363             1.4490   +6.31
  Taiwan dlr                    30.370            32.279   +6.29
  Baht                          33.360             35.80   +7.31
  Peso                          51.030             49.72   -2.57
  Rupiah                        13477.000          13470   -0.05
  Rupee                         65.010             67.92   +4.48
  Ringgit                       4.230             4.4845   +6.03
 
 (Reporting by Hanna Paul)

