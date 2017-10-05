EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies fall, Taiwan dollar inches up

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0133 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.760 112.74 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.363 1.3609 -0.15 Taiwan dlr 30.370 30.450 +0.26 Baht 33.360 33.34 -0.06 Peso 51.030 51 -0.06 Rupiah 13477.000 13475 -0.01 Rupee 65.010 65.01 0.00 Ringgit 4.230 4.226 -0.08 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.760 117.07 +3.82 Sing dlr 1.363 1.4490 +6.31 Taiwan dlr 30.370 32.279 +6.29 Baht 33.360 35.80 +7.31 Peso 51.030 49.72 -2.57 Rupiah 13477.000 13470 -0.05 Rupee 65.010 67.92 +4.48 Ringgit 4.230 4.4845 +6.03 (Reporting by Hanna Paul)