EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies falter; peso falls to 11-year low
October 25, 2017 / 6:10 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies falter; peso falls to 11-year low

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds text, updates prices)
    By Sandhya Sampath
    Oct 25 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies weakened
on Wednesday, with the Philippine peso skidding to its lowest in
more than 11 years, as the dollar held firm on reports of
Republican senators leaning towards John Taylor to be the next
Federal Reserve chief.
    The dollar index which tracks the greenback against
six major currencies rose as much as 0.25 percent to 94.008.
     
    U.S. President Donald Trump used a luncheon to poll the
Republicans on whether they would prefer Stanford University
economist John Taylor or current Fed Governor Jerome Powell for
the job, and more senators preferred Taylor, a source familiar
with the matter said.
    Taylor is seen as someone who may put the Fed on a path of
faster interest rate increases.
    "Given Taylor's credentials for rule-based monetary policy
and his well-known aversion towards quantitative easing, his
nomination will be perceived to be a hawkish risk, especially
for the Fed's balance sheet reduction process," Mizuho Bank said
in a note. 
    The report of support for Taylor benefited the dollar
despite worries that three GOP Senators may not back the
Republican tax bill.
    Stephen Innes of FX broker OANDA said it's "big news" that
Republicans in Congress are now scheduled to release a full tax
reform bill to the public next Wednesday.
    Among Asian currencies, the Philippine peso led 
losses, weakening as much as 0.43 percent to 51.76, its lowest
against the dollar since July 2006.
    The peso is depreciating against the dollar as the
appointment of the new Fed chair is getting clearer and the tax
reform package might eventually be passed, said Emilio Neri Jr.,
an economist at the Bank of the Philippine Islands in Manila.
    The Indonesian rupiah dipped 0.3 percent to a
three-week low, while the South Korean won lost 0.3
percent against the dollar.
    Bucking the regional trend, the Singapore dollar
edged up against its U.S. counterpart, ahead of the release of
the city-state's industrial production in September on Thursday.

    Industrial production in September is expected to expand for
a 14th consecutive month from the year earlier, a Reuters poll
showed.
    
    CHINESE YUAN
    The yuan weakened as much as 0.18 percent to
6.645 per dollar on Wednesday, its lowest in more than two
weeks, in line with a broadly firmer dollar and weaker daily
central bank midpoint.
    The currency's near-term trend may also be influenced by
policies of China's Communist Party which revealed its new top
leadership line-up helmed by President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

    "The markets are still trying to assess the effect of the
leadership change on the policies to control financial risks,"
Chang Wei Liang, FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Singapore said.
         
    The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against
the dollar at 0437 GMT.    
    
    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Change on the day at                                   
        0437 GMT                                 
  Currency               Latest bid    Previous  Pct Move
                                            day  
  Japan yen              113.91          113.89     -0.02
  Sing dlr               1.3624          1.3626     +0.01
  Taiwan dlr             30.277          30.270     -0.02
  Korean won             1128            1127.4     -0.03
  Baht                   33.204           33.17     -0.10
  Peso                   51.710           51.54     -0.33
  Rupiah                 13572            13530     -0.31
  Rupee                  65.14            65.06     -0.13
  Ringgit                4.232            4.232     +0.00
  Yuan                   6.641           6.6330     -0.12
                                                         
  Change so far in 2017                                  
  Currency               Latest bid  End 2016    Pct Move
  Japan yen              113.91          117.07     +2.77
  Sing dlr               1.3624          1.4490     +6.36
  Taiwan dlr             30.277          32.279     +6.61
  Korean won             1128           1207.70     +7.09
  Baht                   33.204           35.80     +7.82
  Peso                   51.710           49.72     -3.85
  Rupiah                 13572            13470     -0.75
  Rupee                  65.138           67.92     +4.27
  Ringgit                4.232           4.4845     +5.97
  Yuan                   6.641           6.9467     +4.60
 
    

 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
