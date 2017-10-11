FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies firm; Philippine peso weaker
October 11, 2017 / 1:56 AM / 7 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies firm; Philippine peso weaker

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0146 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at   0146 GMT                        
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    112.44      112.44        +0.00
 Sing dlr                     1.3561      1.3559        -0.01
 Taiwan dlr                   30.255      30.376        +0.40
 Korean won                   1134        1135.1        +0.09
 Baht                         33.220      33.26         +0.12
 Peso                         51.520      51.44         -0.16
 Rupiah                       13510       13512         +0.01
 Rupee                        65.28       65.28         +0.00
 Ringgit                      4.211       4.217         +0.14
 Yuan                         6.578       6.5818        +0.05
                                                        
 Change so far in 2017                                  
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    112.44      117.07        +4.12
 Sing dlr                     1.3561      1.4490        +6.85
 Taiwan dlr                   30.255      32.279        +6.69
 Korean won                   1134        1207.70       +6.49
 Baht                         33.220      35.80         +7.77
 Peso                         51.520      49.72         -3.49
 Rupiah                       13510       13470         -0.30
 Rupee                        65.275      67.92         +4.05
 Ringgit                      4.211       4.4845        +6.49
 Yuan                         6.578       6.9467        +5.60
 
 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru)

