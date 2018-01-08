EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies in tight range; Taiwan dollar firms to over 4-year high

(Updates prices, adds background) By Aditya Soni Jan 8 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies traded within a tight range on Monday, as positive sentiment towards them from a rise in global risk appetite was somewhat offset by a recovery in the U.S. dollar. Asian shares crept toward all-time peaks on Monday, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan adding 0.1 percent. Throughout the first week of 2018, world shares rose and several benchmarks broke records. With the world's largest economies all growing healthily at once and central banks moving slowly to tighten policy, investors have poured money into risk assets. However, the rise in emerging currencies was halted by a steady dollar, after data showing slower U.S. jobs growth did little to dent expectations for further Federal Reserve interest rate increases this year. While the Asian currencies have been mixed this morning, the Taiwan dollar, Malaysian ringgit and Thai Baht have advanced amid enhanced risk appetite, said Qi Gao, FX Strategist at Scotiabank. The Taiwan dollar firmed as much as 0.3 percent to its highest since November 2013. Taiwan's trade data is due later in the day, with the island's exports expected to have maintained solid growth for a 15th consecutive month in December, according to a Reuters poll. Taiwan is one of Asia's major exporters, especially of technology goods, and its export trend is a key gauge of global demand for technology gadgets worldwide. The Thai Baht was among the top percentage gainers among the regional currencies as it rose to its highest since September 2014. The Singapore Dollar weakened 0.3 percent, on track to snap two straight sessions of gains. MALAYSIAN RINGGIT The Malaysian ringgit added to its strong start of the year as it climbed to a near 17-month high. Demand for Malaysian palm oil from key overseas buyers could rise in the coming weeks following its decision to suspend export taxes on crude palm oil for three months from Monday. The government announced the tax suspension on Friday and traders said the move will make Malaysian palm oil more competitive, especially in price sensitive markets such as India and China. Energy exports contribute significantly to Malaysia's gross domestic product. Boosted by stronger oil prices the ringgit had recently breached the psychologically important 4.0 level for the first time since August 2016. KOREAN WON The Korean won weakened the most among the regional currencies as it fell 0.4 percent. South Korea's government was suspected of buying U.S. dollars around the 1,050 won mark on Monday, two foreign exchange traders told Reuters. The won touched as high as 1,058.8 against the greenback in early trade on Monday, its highest intraday level since October 2014 before falling sharply to 1,069.9. WEAKER 2018 FOR ASIAN CURRENCIES? Asian currencies are set to pare gains this year that they made in 2017 as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates further and Asian central banks proceed cautiously, cushioned by solid growth expectations, a Reuters poll showed. After gaining over 6 percent last year, China's yuan is forecast to depreciate slightly to 6.60 per dollar in six months and to 6.60 by end-2018, from Thursday's close of 6.49, the poll showed. India's rupee is also forecast to depreciate marginally against the dollar, to 64.50 per dollar in six months and 65.00 in a year, compared with Thursday's close of 63.39. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar on Monday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0513 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.210 113.06 -0.13 Sing dlr 1.330 1.3261 -0.29 Taiwan dlr 29.500 29.523 +0.08 Korean won 1066.700 1062.7 -0.37 Baht 32.180 32.22 +0.12 Peso 49.905 49.865 -0.08 Rupiah 13410.000 13413 +0.02 Rupee 63.325 63.37 +0.06 Ringgit 3.985 3.995 +0.25 Yuan 6.489 6.4887 -0.00 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 113.210 112.67 -0.48 Sing dlr 1.330 1.3373 +0.55 Taiwan dlr 29.500 29.848 +1.18 Korean won 1066.700 1070.50 +0.36 Baht 32.180 32.58 +1.24 Peso 49.905 49.93 +0.05 Rupiah 13410.000 13565 +1.16 Rupee 63.325 63.87 +0.86 Ringgit 3.985 4.0440 +1.48 Yuan 6.489 6.5069 +0.28 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)