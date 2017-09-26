EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies languish; won, Philippine peso lead declines

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0134 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 111.64 111.72 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.3512 1.3506 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.198 30.172 -0.09 Korean won 1137 1131.8 -0.44 Baht 33.110 33.09 -0.06 Peso 50.790 50.71 -0.16 Rupiah 13342 13325 -0.13 Rupee 65.10 65.10 +0.00 Ringgit 4.208 4.202 -0.14 Yuan 6.616 6.6189 +0.05 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.64 117.07 +4.86 Sing dlr 1.3512 1.4490 +7.24 Taiwan dlr 30.198 32.279 +6.89 Korean won 1137 1207.70 +6.24 Baht 33.110 35.80 +8.12 Peso 50.790 49.72 -2.11 Rupiah 13342 13470 +0.96 Rupee 65.100 67.92 +4.33 Ringgit 4.208 4.4845 +6.57 Yuan 6.616 6.9467 +5.00 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)