EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies languish; won, Philippine peso lead declines
#Company News
September 26, 2017 / 1:42 AM / 22 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies languish; won, Philippine peso lead declines

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Change on the day                                   
   at   0134 GMT                           
  Currency           Latest bid  Previous     Pct Move
                                      day  
  Japan yen          111.64        111.72        +0.07
  Sing dlr           1.3512        1.3506        -0.04
  Taiwan dlr         30.198        30.172        -0.09
  Korean won         1137          1131.8        -0.44
  Baht               33.110         33.09        -0.06
  Peso               50.790         50.71        -0.16
  Rupiah             13342          13325        -0.13
  Rupee              65.10          65.10        +0.00
  Ringgit            4.208          4.202        -0.14
  Yuan               6.616         6.6189        +0.05
  Change so far in                                    
 2017                                      
  Currency           Latest bid  End 2016     Pct Move
  Japan yen          111.64        117.07        +4.86
  Sing dlr           1.3512        1.4490        +7.24
  Taiwan dlr         30.198        32.279        +6.89
  Korean won         1137         1207.70        +6.24
  Baht               33.110         35.80        +8.12
  Peso               50.790         49.72        -2.11
  Rupiah             13342          13470        +0.96
  Rupee              65.100         67.92        +4.33
  Ringgit            4.208         4.4845        +6.57
  Yuan               6.616         6.9467        +5.00
 
 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

