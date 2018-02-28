EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies lose ground as Powell debut supports dollar

* Korean won falls more than 1 percent * Malaysia's ringgit hits two-week low (Adds text, updates prices) By Christina Martin Feb 28 - Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Wednesday, while the dollar held firm near a three-week high after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck a hawkish tone in debut Congressional testimony. In his first public appearance as head of the U.S. central bank, Powell vowed to prevent the economy from overheating while sticking with a plan to gradually raise interest rates. The dollar index was steady at 90.40, after hitting a high near 90.50 on Tuesday, its strongest level in almost three weeks. The Fed is expected to approve its first rate increase of 2018 at its next policy meeting in March, when it will also provide updated economic projections. "The tone of Chair Powell's testimony suggests that on the whole, the Fed policy isn't about to shift abruptly under his leadership, and that the pace of gradual rate hikes will continue to be the mainstay of the Fed narrative," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia Pacific at Oanda. Among Asian currencies, South Korea's won was the biggest drag, falling as much as 1 percent, marking its biggest intraday percentage loss in more than three weeks. The Malaysian ringgit slipped as much as 0.5 percent to its lowest in two weeks, while the Indonesian rupiah and the Indian rupee both lost 0.3 percent. The Thai baht slid as much as 0.5 percent, while the Singapore dollar and the Philippine peso inched down slightly. The Chinese yuan lost 0.2 percent. "I think the higher interest rate profile triggers 'risk-off' in equities, and higher bond yields in U.S. dent regional bond sentiment - both negative for local currencies," said Innes. Taiwan's financial markets were closed on Wednesday for Peace Memorial Day. SOUTH KOREAN WON The Korean won fell sharply against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, hit by Powell's comments that revived concerns of faster-than-expected U.S. rate rises. The won was quoted at 1,080.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.81 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,071.3. CHINESE YUAN China's yuan weakened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, reflecting the greenback's gathering gained support from Powell's hawkish tone. Growth in China's manufacturing sector in February dropped to the lowest in more than 1-1/2 years, raising concerns of a sharper-than-expected slowdown in the economy this year as regulators tighten the screws on financial risks. "Faster U.S. interest rate normalisation poses the greatest challenge to regional currency sentiment," Oanda's Innes said, "but to rub salt into the wounds, China's PMI dropped the most in six years." The Chinese currency was on course to show a fall over February, its first month of losses since September. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0513 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.190 107.31 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.325 1.3242 -0.08 Korean won 1083.200 1071.3 -1.10 Baht 31.450 31.34 -0.35 Peso 52.045 52.03 -0.03 Rupiah 13712.000 13670 -0.31 Rupee 65.073 64.87 -0.31 Ringgit 3.923 3.906 -0.43 Yuan 6.328 6.3170 -0.17 Change in 2018 Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 107.190 112.67 +5.11 Sing dlr 1.325 1.3373 +0.91 Korean won 1083.200 1070.50 -1.17 Baht 31.450 32.58 +3.59 Peso 52.045 49.93 -4.06 Rupiah 13712.000 13565 -1.07 Rupee 65.073 63.87 -1.85 Ringgit 3.923 4.0440 +3.08 Yuan 6.328 6.5069 +2.83 (Reporting By Christina Martin in Bengaluru Editing by Eric Meijer)