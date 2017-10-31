FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies rise as US$ dips after Trump campaign official charged
October 31, 2017 / 6:01 AM / in a day

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies rise as US$ dips after Trump campaign official charged

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds text, updates prices)
    By Susan Mathew
    Oct 31 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies advanced on Tuesday
with the dollar coming under pressure after investigators
probing Russian meddling in the U.S. election had charged
President Donald Trump's former campaign manager.
    Federal investigators probing Russian interference in the
2016 U.S. election charged Paul Manafort, Trump's former
campaign manager, and aide Rick Gates with money laundering on
Monday.
    "The scope of the investigation will likely widen. But at
this stage, we have no idea if there's a smoking gun or its all
a tempest in a teapot," Stephen Innes, senior trader at FX
broker OANDA, said in a note.
    Sentiment appears subdued as Trump contemplates his choice
for the next Fed chair, which will influence the future pace of
its rate hikes. Thus far, Jerome Powell, seen as less hawkish
than fellow candidate John Taylor, remains in favour.

    The dollar fell to a one-week low against the yen,
while the dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six rivals, was marginally higher.
    The South Korean won led gains in the region, hitting its
highest in two months.
    The Indonesian rupiah was up slightly, on-track to
post its third straight month of gains. Sentiment may also have
been boosted by data out later on Monday showing that Indonesia
saw foreign direct investment increase at a slightly faster pace
in July-September than in the previous quarter.
    The Taiwan dollar was 0.2 percent higher ahead of
preliminary third-quarter economic growth data to be out later
in the day. 
    A Reuters poll showed that Taiwan's economy was expected to
show growth for a sixth straight quarter in July-September and
at a faster pace, boosted by tech exports thanks to a global
economic upswing and recovering consumption.
    The Thai baht rose 0.12 percent ahead of September
factory output data due later in the day and October inflation
data due in the next session.
    Thailand's headline inflation is expected to be little
changed in October and still below the central bank's target
range, while September factory output growth was expected to
slow, a Reuters poll found, giving policymakers room to keep
monetary policy loose.    
    The baht was seen set to post its biggest monthly gain since
July.
    
    CHINESE YUAN AND SOUTH KOREAN WON
    The South Korean won was up 0.4 percent, and
looked set to break two straight monthly losses, while China's
yuan rose as much as 0.3 percent, its best one-day
gain in three weeks.
    Political sentiment was boosted when China's Foreign
Ministry said on Tuesday that China and South Korea had agreed
at high-level talks to get their relations back on
track.
    
    The Philippine peso was not open for trade because of a
local holiday

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR    
 Change on the day at 0440 GMT                      
 Currency                 Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                113.17      113.17        +0.00
 Sing dlr                 1.3607      1.3606        -0.01
 Taiwan dlr               30.158      30.205        +0.16
 Korean won               1121        1124.6        +0.36
 Baht                     33.200      33.24         +0.12
 Rupiah*                  13571       13580         +0.07
 Rupee*                   64.82       64.85         +0.05
 Ringgit                  4.230       4.236         +0.14
 Yuan                     6.628       6.6460        +0.28
                                                    
 Change so far in 2017                              
 Currency                 Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                113.17      117.07        +3.45
 Sing dlr                 1.3607      1.4490        +6.49
 Taiwan dlr               30.158      32.279        +7.03
 Korean won               1121        1207.70       +7.77
 Baht                     33.200      35.80         +7.83
 Rupiah                   13571       13470         -0.74
 Rupee                    64.818      67.92         +4.79
 Ringgit                  4.230       4.4845        +6.02
 Yuan                     6.628       6.9467        +4.82
 

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric
Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
