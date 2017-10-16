FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies rise in catch-up trade; Singapore dollar dips
Sections
Featured
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Markets Weekahead
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
Catalonia crisis
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
October 16, 2017 / 4:45 AM / 6 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies rise in catch-up trade; Singapore dollar dips

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds detail, updates prices)
    By Ambar Warrick
    Oct 16 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies ticked up against
the dollar on Monday, which softened after disappointing U.S.
inflation data on Friday undercut the greenback.
    The dollar index was little changed, lacking momentum
after having posted its first weekly fall last week as
underlying inflation remained muted despite a jump in U.S.
consumer prices.
    " When the dollar dropped on Friday, it wasn't reflected in
Asian currencies as a lot of them were not trading at the time.
So when the market opened today, we saw a lot of catch-up
gains," said Gao Qi, Asia FX Strategist at Scotiabank.
    Thailand's baht edged up against the dollar with
the Taiwan dollar following suit.
    "Markets have apparently found a happy medium after all the
tax reform and U.S. economic data had markets pricing in a
quicker pace of Fed normalisation, underpinning the broader
USD," Stephen Innes, senior trader at FX broker OANDA said in a
note.
    The South Korean won also ticked up against the
dollar.
    Foreign investors continued to be net sellers of South
Korean bonds and domestic stocks in September on persistent
worries over the geo-political tensions between North Korea and
the United States.
    The Indian rupee rose to a near 1-month high
against the dollar. India is set to release inflation data for
September later in the day.
     India's retail inflation was expected to have edged up in
September, driven by higher salaries for government employees as
well as the impact of a new national tax, a Reuters poll found.

    The Singapore dollar ticked down against the
dollar. 
    Singapore's central bank held monetary policy steady on
Friday but changed a reference to maintaining current settings
for an extended period, a shift that analysts said created room
for a tightening next year.
    The Philippine peso did not trade as markets were
closed because of a transport strike. 
    
    CHINESE YUAN
    The Chinese yuan edged up against the dollar on
Monday.
    The PBOC set the official yuan midpoint at 6.5839
against the dollar, compared to the last close of 6.5805 on
Friday.
   China's economy is expected to grow 7 percent in the second
half of this year, the central bank governor said, accelerating
from the first six months and defying widespread expectations
for a slowdown.
   China's producer prices rose 6.9 percent in September from a
year earlier, beating market expectations as a year-long
construction boom helped boost prices for building materials
from steel to copper pipes.
    
    The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against
the dollar as of 0423 GMT.

    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                     
   Change on the day at                                        
          0423 GMT                                     
  Currency                   Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen                  111.920           111.84     -0.07
  Sing dlr                   1.351             1.3490     -0.16
  Taiwan dlr                 30.140            30.185     +0.15
  Korean won                 1126.400          1128.9     +0.22
  Baht                       33.070              33.1     +0.09
  Rupiah                     13478.000          13496     +0.13
  Rupee                      64.710             64.93     +0.34
  Ringgit                    4.217               4.22     +0.07
  Yuan                       6.577             6.5805     +0.06
                                                               
  Change so far                                                
  Currency                   Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen                  111.920           117.07     +4.60
  Sing dlr                   1.351             1.4490     +7.24
  Taiwan dlr                 30.140            32.279     +7.10
  Korean won                 1126.400         1207.70     +7.22
  Baht                       33.070             35.80     +8.26
  Rupiah                     13478.000          13470     -0.06
  Rupee                      64.710             67.92     +4.96
  Ringgit                    4.217             4.4845     +6.34
  Yuan                       6.577             6.9467     +5.63
 
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric
Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.