EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies rise; Philippine peso, S.Korean won lead gains

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar on Tuesday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change as of 0139 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.670 113.61 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.361 1.3616 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.169 30.190 +0.07 Korean won 1118.700 1120.6 +0.17 Baht 33.060 33.06 +0.00 Peso 51.100 51.205 +0.21 Rupiah 13540.000 13550 +0.07 Rupee 65.420 65.42 0.00 Ringgit 4.186 4.19 +0.10 Yuan 6.638 6.6398 +0.03 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 113.670 117.07 +2.99 Sing dlr 1.361 1.4490 +6.47 Taiwan dlr 30.169 32.279 +6.99 Korean won 1118.700 1207.70 +7.96 Baht 33.060 35.80 +8.29 Peso 51.100 49.72 -2.70 Rupiah 13540.000 13470 -0.52 Rupee 65.420 67.92 +3.82 Ringgit 4.186 4.4845 +7.13 Yuan 6.638 6.9467 +4.65 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru)