EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies rise; Philippine peso, S.Korean won lead gains
November 14, 2017 / 1:45 AM / in a day

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies rise; Philippine peso, S.Korean won lead gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar on Tuesday.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Change as of 0139 GMT                                      
  Currency               Latest bid  Previous day    Pct Move
  Japan yen              113.670           113.61       -0.05
  Sing dlr               1.361             1.3616       +0.05
  Taiwan dlr             30.169            30.190       +0.07
  Korean won             1118.700          1120.6       +0.17
  Baht                   33.060             33.06       +0.00
  Peso                   51.100            51.205       +0.21
  Rupiah                 13540.000          13550       +0.07
  Rupee                  65.420             65.42        0.00
  Ringgit                4.186               4.19       +0.10
  Yuan                   6.638             6.6398       +0.03
                                                             
  Change so far                                              
  Currency               Latest bid  End 2016        Pct Move
  Japan yen              113.670           117.07       +2.99
  Sing dlr               1.361             1.4490       +6.47
  Taiwan dlr             30.169            32.279       +6.99
  Korean won             1118.700         1207.70       +7.96
  Baht                   33.060             35.80       +8.29
  Peso                   51.100             49.72       -2.70
  Rupiah                 13540.000          13470       -0.52
  Rupee                  65.420             67.92       +3.82
  Ringgit                4.186             4.4845       +7.13
  Yuan                   6.638             6.9467       +4.65
 
 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
