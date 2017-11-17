FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies rise; S.Korean won leads gains
Sections
Featured
Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate
WORLD
Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate
Arsenal overpower Spurs in north London derby
SPORTS
Arsenal overpower Spurs in north London derby
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
November 17, 2017 / 1:54 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies rise; S.Korean won leads gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar on Friday.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Change on the day at 0141 GMT                  
 Currency              Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
 Japan yen             112.610           113.05      +0.39
 Sing dlr              1.354             1.3562      +0.18
 Taiwan dlr            30.098            30.158      +0.20
 Korean won            1094.100          1101.4      +0.67
 Baht                  32.840             32.94      +0.30
 Peso                  50.750              50.9      +0.30
 Rupiah                13515.000          13540      +0.18
 Rupee                 65.320             65.32       0.00
 Ringgit               4.163              4.175      +0.29
 Yuan                  6.624             6.6283      +0.06
                                                 
 Change so far                                   
 Currency              Latest bid  End 2016       Pct Move
 Japan yen             112.610           117.07      +3.96
 Sing dlr              1.354             1.4490      +7.04
 Taiwan dlr            30.098            32.279      +7.25
 Korean won            1094.100         1207.70     +10.38
 Baht                  32.840             35.80      +9.01
 Peso                  50.750             49.72      -2.03
 Rupiah                13515.000          13470      -0.33
 Rupee                 65.320             67.92      +3.98
 Ringgit               4.163             4.4845      +7.72
 Yuan                  6.624             6.9467      +4.87
 

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.