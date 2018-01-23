EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies rise; Taiwan dollar up 1 pct

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.930 110.91 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.317 1.3187 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.142 29.432 +1.00 Korean won 1067.600 1070.1 +0.23 Baht 31.790 31.84 +0.16 Peso 50.815 50.835 +0.04 Rupiah 13310.000 13347 +0.28 Rupee 63.865 63.87 0.00 Ringgit 3.927 3.933 +0.15 Yuan 6.396 6.4050 +0.14 Change in 2018 Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 110.930 112.67 +1.57 Sing dlr 1.317 1.3373 +1.53 Taiwan dlr 29.142 29.848 +2.42 Korean won 1067.600 1070.50 +0.27 Baht 31.790 32.58 +2.49 Peso 50.815 49.93 -1.74 Rupiah 13310.000 13565 +1.92 Rupee 63.865 63.87 +0.01 Ringgit 3.927 4.0440 +2.98 Yuan 6.396 6.5069 +1.73 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)