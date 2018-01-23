FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Company News
January 23, 2018 / 1:44 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies rise; Taiwan dollar up 1 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    110.930     110.91        -0.02
 Sing dlr                     1.317       1.3187        +0.11
 Taiwan dlr                   29.142      29.432        +1.00
 Korean won                   1067.600    1070.1        +0.23
 Baht                         31.790      31.84         +0.16
 Peso                         50.815      50.835        +0.04
 Rupiah                       13310.000   13347         +0.28
 Rupee                        63.865      63.87          0.00
 Ringgit                      3.927       3.933         +0.15
 Yuan                         6.396       6.4050        +0.14
                                                        
 Change in 2018                                         
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2017      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    110.930     112.67        +1.57
 Sing dlr                     1.317       1.3373        +1.53
 Taiwan dlr                   29.142      29.848        +2.42
 Korean won                   1067.600    1070.50       +0.27
 Baht                         31.790      32.58         +2.49
 Peso                         50.815      49.93         -1.74
 Rupiah                       13310.000   13565         +1.92
 Rupee                        63.865      63.87         +0.01
 Ringgit                      3.927       4.0440        +2.98
 Yuan                         6.396       6.5069        +1.73
 
 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.