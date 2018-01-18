EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies slip as dollar edges off 3-year lows

(Adds text, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy Jan 18 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies weakened on Thursday, with the dollar gaining after European Central Bank officials voiced concerns about euro strength and Apple Inc said it planned to repatriate billions of dollars to the United States. The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was up 0.3 percent at 90.840, getting some respite after slipping to three-year lows. The euro nursed losses on Thursday, after slipping overnight on ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny's comments the euro's recent strength against the dollar is "not helpful". Apple said it would open a new campus as part of a five-year, $30 billion U.S. investment plan and would make about $38 billion in one-time tax payments on its overseas cash, one of the largest corporate spending plans announced since the passage of a tax cut signed by U.S. President Donald Trump. "Repatriated earnings from overseas to the U.S. should lend a boost to the dollar, but the jolt is likely to be a one-off factor amid a broader downtrend." a Maybank report said on Thursday. Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, said investors were taking profits in Asian currencies after their strong gains against the dollar this year and expected this trend to continue over the next month. The Malaysian ringgit, this year's biggest gainer against the dollar in the region, fell 0.1 percent on the day. The South Korean won also declined after its central bank kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday. The central bank upgraded its 2018 growth forecast but flagged concerns about economic uncertainties and soft inflation, which remain hurdles to policy tightening this year. China's yuan eased after the central bank set lower guidance for the first time in six trading days. Bucking the trend, the Thai baht edged up, bolstered by foreign buying. Exchange data showed foreigners bought about $70 million in Thai equities and $338 million in its debt markets on Wednesday. Investors were awaiting the release of China's fourth-quarter and 2017 gross domestic product data, and also December factor output, retail sales and fixed-asset investment data at 0700 GMT. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0522 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change as of 0522 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct Move bid day Japan yen 111.17 111.28 +0.10 0 Sing dlr 1.323 1.3244 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 29.563 29.560 -0.01 Korean won 1070.7 1069.3 -0.13 00 Baht 31.880 31.94 +0.19 Peso 50.775 50.705 -0.14 Rupiah 13353. 13355 +0.01 000 Rupee 63.805 63.88 +0.12 Ringgit 3.956 3.952 -0.10 Yuan 6.438 6.4335 -0.06 Change so far in 2018 Currency Latest End 2017 Pct Move bid Japan yen 111.17 112.67 +1.35 0 Sing dlr 1.323 1.3373 +1.06 Taiwan dlr 29.563 29.848 +0.96 Korean won 1070.7 1070.50 -0.02 00 Baht 31.880 32.58 +2.20 Peso 50.775 49.93 -1.66 Rupiah 13353. 13565 +1.59 000 Rupee 63.805 63.87 +0.10 Ringgit 3.956 4.0440 +2.22 Yuan 6.438 6.5069 +1.08 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)