EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies slip on a steady dollar; US inflation data eyed

(Adds text, updates prices) By Christina Martin Sept 14 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies slipped on Thursday as the dollar held steady near a four-week high against the yen ahead of the U.S. consumer inflation data later in the day. Nath Wongsaroj, corporate treasury trader at Mizuho Bank, said Asian markets were quiet and Asian FX fell on a bullish dollar, boosted by U.S. Treasury bond yields that rose to 2.18 percent. The dollar, which slid to a 10-month low last week, stood tall, lifted as U.S. Treasury yields climbed to a 2-1/2-week highs. A near-term focus is the U.S. inflation data that will be important to the U.S. Federal Reserve as it considers the timing of its next rate rise. Expectations for the Fed to hike rates again in 2017 have waned amid sluggish U.S. inflation. In Asian currencies, the Korean won led Thursday's falls, down as much as 0.4 percent to a one-week low. The Philippine peso posted its biggest intraday percentage fall in almost four weeks, while Indonesia's rupiah declined 0.3 percent. The Indian rupee also lost as much as 0.3 percent, hitting its lowest point since Sept. 6. China's yuan was little changed by data that showed the country's factory output grew 6.0 percent in August from a year earlier, less than forecasts. SOUTH KOREA'S WON The South Korean won edged lower early on Thursday, the expiration day for Seoul stock options and futures. The won was quoted at 1,133 against the dollar, down 0.4 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 1,128.5. CHINESE YUAN China's yuan traded flat on Thursday, before inching down slightly in early trade. Data released in the day showed China's factory output grew 6.0 percent in August from a year earlier, while fixed-asset investment expanded 7.8 percent in the first eight months, both well below economists' forecasts. Prior to market opening, China's central bank lowered its official yuan midpoint for a third consecutive day, to 6.5465 per dollar, the weakest level since Sept. 4. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0430 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.43 110.47 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.3506 1.3502 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.104 30.056 -0.16 Korean won 1133 1128.5 -0.38 Baht 33.094 33.08 -0.04 Peso 51.155 50.975 -0.35 Rupiah 13235 13201 -0.26 Rupee 64.10 64.00 -0.16 Ringgit 4.199 4.19 -0.21 Yuan 6.544 6.5447 +0.02 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 110.43 117.07 +6.01 Sing dlr 1.3506 1.4490 +7.29 Taiwan dlr 30.104 32.279 +7.22 Korean won 1133 1207.70 +6.61 Baht 33.094 35.80 +8.18 Peso 51.155 49.72 -2.81 Rupiah 13235 13470 +1.78 Rupee 64.095 67.92 +5.97 Ringgit 4.199 4.4845 +6.80 Yuan 6.544 6.9467 +6.16 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Borsuk)