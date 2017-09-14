FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies slip on a steady dollar; US inflation data eyed
September 14, 2017 / 5:13 AM / a month ago

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies slip on a steady dollar; US inflation data eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds text, updates prices)
    By Christina Martin
    Sept 14 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies slipped
on Thursday as the dollar held steady near a four-week high
against the yen ahead of the U.S. consumer inflation data later
in the day.
     Nath Wongsaroj, corporate treasury trader at Mizuho Bank,
said Asian markets were quiet and Asian FX fell on a bullish
dollar, boosted by U.S. Treasury bond yields that rose to 2.18
percent. 
    The dollar, which slid to a 10-month low last week, stood
tall, lifted as U.S. Treasury yields climbed to a 2-1/2-week
highs.
    A near-term focus is the U.S. inflation data that will be
important to the U.S. Federal Reserve as it considers the timing
of its next rate rise.
    Expectations for the Fed to hike rates again in 2017 have
waned amid sluggish U.S. inflation.
    In Asian currencies, the Korean won led
Thursday's falls, down as much as 0.4 percent to a one-week low.
    The Philippine peso posted its biggest intraday
percentage fall in almost four weeks, while Indonesia's rupiah
 declined 0.3 percent. 
    The Indian rupee also lost as much as 0.3 percent,
hitting its lowest point since Sept. 6. 
    China's yuan was little changed by data that
showed the country's factory output grew 6.0 percent in August
from a year earlier, less than forecasts.
    
    SOUTH KOREA'S WON
    The South Korean won edged lower early on Thursday,
the expiration day for Seoul stock options and futures.

    The won was quoted at 1,133 against the dollar, down 0.4
percent compared with Wednesday's close of 1,128.5.
    
    CHINESE YUAN
    China's yuan traded flat on Thursday, before
inching down slightly in early trade. 
    Data released in the day showed China's factory output grew
6.0 percent in August from a year earlier, while fixed-asset
investment expanded 7.8 percent in the first eight months, both
well below economists' forecasts.
    Prior to market opening, China's central bank lowered its
official yuan midpoint for a third consecutive day,
to 6.5465 per dollar, the weakest level since Sept. 4.
    
    The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against
the dollar at 0430 GMT.
    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    
  Currency               Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen              110.43            110.47     +0.04
  Sing dlr               1.3506            1.3502     -0.03
  Taiwan dlr             30.104            30.056     -0.16
  Korean won             1133              1128.5     -0.38
  Baht                   33.094             33.08     -0.04
  Peso                   51.155            50.975     -0.35
  Rupiah                 13235              13201     -0.26
  Rupee                  64.10              64.00     -0.16
  Ringgit                4.199               4.19     -0.21
  Yuan                   6.544             6.5447     +0.02
                                                           
  Change so far in 2017                                    
  Currency               Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen              110.43            117.07     +6.01
  Sing dlr               1.3506            1.4490     +7.29
  Taiwan dlr             30.104            32.279     +7.22
  Korean won             1133             1207.70     +6.61
  Baht                   33.094             35.80     +8.18
  Peso                   51.155             49.72     -2.81
  Rupiah                 13235              13470     +1.78
  Rupee                  64.095             67.92     +5.97
  Ringgit                4.199             4.4845     +6.80
  Yuan                   6.544             6.9467     +6.16
 
    

 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)

