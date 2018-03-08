EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies slip; Singapore dlr leads losses

March 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.140 106.06 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.316 1.3137 -0.15 Taiwan dlr 29.259 29.254 -0.02 Korean won 1070.000 1069.1 -0.08 Baht 31.330 31.32 -0.03 Peso 52.035 51.98 -0.11 Rupiah 13765.000 13762 -0.02 Rupee 64.880 64.88 0.00 Ringgit 3.903 3.903 0.00 Yuan 6.328 6.3206 -0.12 Change so far in 2018 Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 106.140 112.67 +6.15 Sing dlr 1.316 1.3373 +1.64 Taiwan dlr 29.259 29.848 +2.01 Korean won 1070.000 1070.50 +0.05 Baht 31.330 32.58 +3.99 Peso 52.035 49.93 -4.05 Rupiah 13765.000 13565 -1.45 Rupee 64.880 63.87 -1.56 Ringgit 3.903 4.0440 +3.61 Yuan 6.328 6.5069 +2.83 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru)