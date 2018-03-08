FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 1:39 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies slip; Singapore dlr leads losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    March 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency               Latest bid  Previous day      Pct Move
  Japan yen              106.140           106.06         -0.08
  Sing dlr               1.316             1.3137         -0.15
  Taiwan dlr             29.259            29.254         -0.02
  Korean won             1070.000          1069.1         -0.08
  Baht                   31.330             31.32         -0.03
  Peso                   52.035             51.98         -0.11
  Rupiah                 13765.000          13762         -0.02
  Rupee                  64.880             64.88          0.00
  Ringgit                3.903              3.903          0.00
  Yuan                   6.328             6.3206         -0.12
                                                               
  Change so far in 2018                                        
  Currency               Latest bid  End 2017          Pct Move
  Japan yen              106.140           112.67         +6.15
  Sing dlr               1.316             1.3373         +1.64
  Taiwan dlr             29.259            29.848         +2.01
  Korean won             1070.000         1070.50         +0.05
  Baht                   31.330             32.58         +3.99
  Peso                   52.035             49.93         -4.05
  Rupiah                 13765.000          13565         -1.45
  Rupee                  64.880             63.87         -1.56
  Ringgit                3.903             4.0440         +3.61
  Yuan                   6.328             6.5069         +2.83
 
 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru)
