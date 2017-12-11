EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies steady; peso rises

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0153 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0153 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct Move bid day Japan yen 113.60 113.48 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.3520 1.3520 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 30.004 30.015 +0.04 Korean won 1092 1093.3 +0.16 Baht* 32.666 32.666 +0.00 Peso 50.340 50.5 +0.32 Rupiah 13543 13545 +0.01 Rupee 64.45 64.45 +0.00 Ringgit 4.084 4.087 +0.07 Yuan 6.616 6.6240 +0.12 *Closed for market holiday Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest End 2016 Pct Move bid Japan yen 113.60 117.07 +3.05 Sing dlr 1.3520 1.4490 +7.17 Taiwan dlr 30.004 32.279 +7.58 Korean won 1092 1207.70 +10.64 Baht 32.666 35.80 +9.59 Peso 50.340 49.72 -1.23 Rupiah 13543 13470 -0.54 Rupee 64.445 67.92 +5.39 Ringgit 4.084 4.4845 +9.81 Yuan 6.616 6.9467 +5.00 (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Eric Meijer)