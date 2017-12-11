FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies steady; peso rises
#Company News
December 11, 2017 / 2:14 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies steady; peso rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0153 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
   Change on the day                                
    at   0153 GMT                         
  Currency              Latest  Previous    Pct Move
                           bid       day  
  Japan yen            113.60     113.48       -0.11
  Sing dlr             1.3520     1.3520       +0.00
  Taiwan dlr           30.004     30.015       +0.04
  Korean won           1092       1093.3       +0.16
  Baht*                32.666     32.666       +0.00
  Peso                 50.340       50.5       +0.32
  Rupiah               13543       13545       +0.01
  Rupee                64.45       64.45       +0.00
  Ringgit              4.084       4.087       +0.07
  Yuan                 6.616      6.6240       +0.12
 *Closed for market                                 
 holiday                                  
  Change so far in                                  
 2017                                     
  Currency             Latest   End 2016    Pct Move
                       bid                
  Japan yen            113.60     117.07       +3.05
  Sing dlr             1.3520     1.4490       +7.17
  Taiwan dlr           30.004     32.279       +7.58
  Korean won           1092      1207.70      +10.64
  Baht                 32.666      35.80       +9.59
  Peso                 50.340      49.72       -1.23
  Rupiah               13543       13470       -0.54
  Rupee                64.445      67.92       +5.39
  Ringgit              4.084      4.4845       +9.81
  Yuan                 6.616      6.9467       +5.00
 
 (Reporting By Patturaja  Murugaboopathy; Editing by Eric
Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
