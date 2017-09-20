EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies steady; yuan ticks up

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0141 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0141 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct bid day Move Japan yen 111.490 111.58 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.346 1.3464 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.140 30.137 -0.01 Korean won 1130.30 1131.3 +0.09 0 Baht 33.060 33.075 +0.05 Peso 50.865 50.915 +0.10 Rupiah 13270.0 13275 +0.04 00 Rupee 64.328 64.33 +0.00 Ringgit 4.191 4.19 -0.02 Yuan 6.571 6.5860 +0.23 Change so far Currency Latest End 2016 Pct bid Move Japan yen 111.490 117.07 +5.00 Sing dlr 1.346 1.4490 +7.66 Taiwan dlr 30.140 32.279 +7.10 Korean won 1130.30 1207.70 +6.85 0 Baht 33.060 35.80 +8.29 Peso 50.865 49.72 -2.25 Rupiah 13270.0 13470 +1.51 00 Rupee 64.328 67.92 +5.58 Ringgit 4.191 4.4845 +7.00 Yuan 6.571 6.9467 +5.72 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)