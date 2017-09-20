FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies steady; yuan ticks up
#Company News
September 20, 2017 / 1:48 AM / a month ago

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies steady; yuan ticks up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0141 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Change on the day at                           
        0141 GMT                            
  Currency                Latest  Previous    Pct
                             bid       day   Move
  Japan yen              111.490    111.58  +0.08
  Sing dlr               1.346      1.3464  +0.04
  Taiwan dlr             30.140     30.137  -0.01
  Korean won             1130.30    1131.3  +0.09
                         0                  
  Baht                   33.060     33.075  +0.05
  Peso                   50.865     50.915  +0.10
  Rupiah                 13270.0     13275  +0.04
                         00                 
  Rupee                  64.328      64.33  +0.00
  Ringgit                4.191        4.19  -0.02
  Yuan                   6.571      6.5860  +0.23
                                                 
  Change so far                                  
  Currency               Latest   End 2016    Pct
                         bid                 Move
  Japan yen              111.490    117.07  +5.00
  Sing dlr               1.346      1.4490  +7.66
  Taiwan dlr             30.140     32.279  +7.10
  Korean won             1130.30   1207.70  +6.85
                         0                  
  Baht                   33.060      35.80  +8.29
  Peso                   50.865      49.72  -2.25
  Rupiah                 13270.0     13470  +1.51
                         00                 
  Rupee                  64.328      67.92  +5.58
  Ringgit                4.191      4.4845  +7.00
  Yuan                   6.571      6.9467  +5.72
 

 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.