EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies strengthen as dollar slides on N.Korea missile launch

(Adds text, updates prices) By Christina Martin Sept 15 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies strengthened on Friday as the dollar lost ground against a basket of major currencies after North Korea fired another missile over Japan into the Pacific Ocean. The latest missile launch further stewed tensions after Pyongyang's recent test of its most powerful nuclear bomb. The dollar fell against the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc in early Asian hours in response to the launch, though it recovered later in jittery trade. "Overall risk sentiment is strong and in a muted U.S. rates environment, flow will move to higher risk places like emerging Asia," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken. "Also, China fixing today was muted, meaning PBOC (People's Bank of China) doesn't have much intention to weaken it too much." China's yuan rose as much as 0.2 percent, on track to snap five consecutive sessions of declines, while the ringgit was up as much as 0.4 percent. China's central bank lifted its official yuan midpoint slightly to 6.5423 per dollar, only 0.06 percent stronger than Thursday's fix of 6.5465. The Malaysian ringgit gained 0.3 percent, heading for its fifth straight weekly gain. The Philippine peso, however, edged lower for a fourth straight session, down as much as 0.3 percent to its lowest in over three weeks. "Philippines is overheating and unless the central bank starts changing its tone and signal tightening, peso will continue to weaken," Yokota said. INDONESIAN RUPIAH The rupiah gained slightly on Friday, after data showed August surplus was $1.72 billion, outpacing the $520 million a Reuters poll had expected. August exports on a yearly basis rose 19.24 percent, while imports were up 8.89 percent. SOUTH KOREAN WON The won pulled back slightly on Friday after North Korea launched a missile over northern Japan, not long after Pyongyang's latest and most powerful nuclear test. The won was at 1,132.7 to the dollar as of 0433 GMT, marginally down from Thursday's close of 1,132.6. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0501 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.35 110.22 -0.12 Sing dlr 1.3464 1.3466 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.093 30.106 +0.04 Korean won 1132 1132.6 +0.04 Baht 33.065 33.1 +0.11 Peso 51.230 51.165 -0.13 Rupiah 13240 13249 +0.07 Rupee 64.09 64.12 +0.04 Ringgit 4.190 4.204 +0.33 Yuan 6.550 6.5540 +0.07 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 110.35 117.07 +6.09 Sing dlr 1.3464 1.4490 +7.62 Taiwan dlr 30.093 32.279 +7.26 Korean won 1132 1207.70 +6.67 Baht 33.065 35.80 +8.27 Peso 51.230 49.72 -2.95 Rupiah 13240 13470 +1.74 Rupee 64.090 67.92 +5.98 Ringgit 4.190 4.4845 +7.03 Yuan 6.550 6.9467 +6.06 (Reporting By Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)