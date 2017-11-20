EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies subdued; Thai baht hits highest in 2-1/2 years

(Adds text, updates prices) By Susan Mathew Nov 20 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were muted on Monday in the face of political uncertainty in Germany and lingering doubts about the prospects for U.S. tax reform, dimming sentiment. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six rivals, was up 0.3 percent as the euro slid, hit by German Chancellor Angela Merkel's failure to form a three-way coalition government, increasing the level of political uncertainty. Merkel said on Monday she would meet the German president to inform him that she had failed to form a coalition government with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) after the FDP unexpectedly pulled out of the coalition talks. Recently, the dollar has been weighed down by uncertainty over U.S. tax policy, notably cuts for business and the wealthy. Among regional currencies, the Thai baht hit its highest in more than 2 1/2 years high, while the Malaysian ringgit was up 0.1 percent at its highest for more than a year. The ringgit continued its gain after data on Friday showed that Malaysia's economy expanded in the third quarter at its fastest pace in more than three years, raising expectations of a interest rate hike at the central bank's next policy meeting in January. "Even though we see a bit of a euro weakness having an impact on Asian currencies, there is also quite a bit of positivity within Southeast Asia where we have quite strong gross domestic product (GDP) growth numbers coming through from Malaysia and the Philippines that is likely to be quite supportive of these two currencies - at least in the near term," said Wei Liang Chang, FX strategist at Mizuho Bank. "So markets are likely to be paying attention to idiosyncratic factors especially given that you have quite a good story coming out of Asia." Losses in the region were led by an 0.2 percent decline in the South Korean won, and the Singapore dollar that slipped 0.2 percent because of the fall in euro. The Indian rupee fell 0.15 percent after having led gains in the region in its previous session after Moody's Investors Services upgraded its ratings on India's sovereign bonds on Friday. The Taiwan dollar was marginally higher ahead of balance of payment data due later in the day, while the Chinese yuan ticked 0.1 percent lower. THAI BAHT The Thai baht rose to 32.81 per dollar on Monday, its highest since April 2015, driven by strong third quarter economic growth data. Thailand's economy expanded at its fastest annual rate in 4 1/2 years, although the quarterly pace slowed, indicating monetary policy will likely remain loose to support still-sluggish domestic demand. "Thailand's third-quarter GDP released this morning was fairly strong so we see the baht staying fairly stable," Mizuho Bank's Chang said. The baht firmed fractionally after the GDP news, gaining up to 0.09 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0457 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japanese yen 112.00 112.07 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.3565 1.3552 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.085 30.101 +0.05 Korean won 1100 1097.5 -0.24 Baht 32.810 32.82 +0.03 Peso 50.960 50.95 -0.02 Rupiah 13530 13525 -0.04 Rupee 65.11 65.01 -0.15 Ringgit 4.155 4.16 +0.12 Yuan 6.636 6.6285 -0.11 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japanese yen 112.00 117.07 +4.53 Sing dlr 1.3565 1.4490 +6.82 Taiwan dlr 30.085 32.279 +7.29 Korean won 1100 1207.70 +9.78 Baht 32.810 35.80 +9.11 Peso 50.960 49.72 -2.43 Rupiah 13530 13470 -0.44 Rupee 65.108 67.92 +4.32 Ringgit 4.155 4.4845 +7.93 Yuan 6.636 6.9467 +4.69 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Aaron Saldanha; Editing by Eric Meijer)