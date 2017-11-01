FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies tick up; S.Korean won hits over 3-month high
Sections
Featured
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Trump calls for death penalty for Uzbek man charged in attack
New York Attack
Trump calls for death penalty for Uzbek man charged in attack
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness
Editor's Picks
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
November 1, 2017 / 5:53 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies tick up; S.Korean won hits over 3-month high

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds text, updates prices)
    By Susan Mathew
    Nov 1 (Reuters) - Most emerging markets were higher on
Wednesday before the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
monetary meeting, with any hint at the timing of impending
interest rate hikes likely to set the dollar's tone. 
    The U.S. dollar climbed, with the dollar index, up
0.2 percent ahead of the Fed meeting which ends on Wednesday. 
     The central bank is expected to leave interest rates
unchanged, but investors will be watching for any new
indications that the Fed will resume raising rates next month as
expected, and the timing of any changes in 2018.
    "There is a lot of treading water ahead of the Fed meeting,
the tax plan that will be announced and the announcement of the
next Fed chair. I think there is a lot of wait-and-see at the
movement," said Mitul Kotecha, head of Asia macro strategy in
Barclays.
   Later on Wednesday, Republican lawmakers could introduce a
bill to cut taxes while the Treasury Department is expected to
release its refunding plans.
    President Donald Trump is expected to announce his choice
for new Fed chair on Thursday, with news reports tipping Fed
Governor Jerome Powell as likely to be nominated.
     In Asia, the Thai baht was up 0.12 percent,
extending gains into a third straight session.    
     Official data out earlier in the day showed that Thailand's
 main annual consumer price index rose for a fourth straight
month in October, slightly faster than forecast, but was still
below the central bank's target, giving it room to keep monetary
policy accommodative.
    The Indian rupee rose 0.3 percent, hitting its
highest in more than a month, while China's yuan rose
0.1 percent and looked set to post a third straight day of
gains.
    The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index
(PMI) was 51.0 in October, unchanged from September’s reading 
and in line with economists' expectations for a further modest
improvement in operating conditions.
    Markets in the Philippines were shut for a local holiday.

    
    SOUTH KOREAN WON
    The South Korean won hit its highest since July
27, up 0.4 percent, in tandem with the KOSPI stock index
which was up more than 1 percent at 0508 GMT.
    However, data out on Wednesday showed that consumer prices
rose in October at the slowest pace in 10 months, falling short
of the central bank's inflation target and muting calls for an
interest rate hike in coming months.
    Barclays' Kotecha said the inflation data did not change his
expectation for a Bank of Korea interest rate hike in November. 
    
    INDONESIAN RUPIAH 
    The Indonesian rupiah was down 0.2 percent, set to
break two straight losing days.
    Indonesia's annual inflation rate eased for a fourth
straight month in October, reaching its lowest level since
January, as price increases of some foods continued to slow.

    Meanwhile, the Nikkei Indonesia Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index fell to just above the neutral level of 50 in
October, indicating stagnation in Indonesia's manufacturing
sector.
    
    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at 0508 GMT                      
 Currency                 Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                113.86      113.62        -0.21
 Sing dlr                 1.3624      1.3625        +0.01
 Taiwan dlr               30.171      30.170        -0.00
 Korean won               1116        1120.4        +0.43
 Baht                     33.170      33.21         +0.12
 Rupiah                   13590       13560         -0.22
 Rupee                    64.57       64.75         +0.27
 Ringgit                  4.232       4.2315        -0.01
 Yuan                     6.624       6.6340        +0.15
                                                    
 Change so far in 2017                              
 Currency                 Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                113.86      117.07        +2.82
 Sing dlr                 1.3624      1.4490        +6.36
 Taiwan dlr               30.171      32.279        +6.99
 Korean won               1116        1207.70       +8.26
 Baht                     33.170      35.80         +7.93
 Rupiah                   13590       13470         -0.88
 Rupee                    64.570      67.92         +5.19
 Ringgit                  4.232       4.4845        +5.97
 Yuan                     6.624       6.9467        +4.87
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric
Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.