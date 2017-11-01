EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies tick up; S.Korean won hits over 3-month high

(Adds text, updates prices) By Susan Mathew Nov 1 (Reuters) - Most emerging markets were higher on Wednesday before the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary meeting, with any hint at the timing of impending interest rate hikes likely to set the dollar's tone. The U.S. dollar climbed, with the dollar index, up 0.2 percent ahead of the Fed meeting which ends on Wednesday. The central bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but investors will be watching for any new indications that the Fed will resume raising rates next month as expected, and the timing of any changes in 2018. "There is a lot of treading water ahead of the Fed meeting, the tax plan that will be announced and the announcement of the next Fed chair. I think there is a lot of wait-and-see at the movement," said Mitul Kotecha, head of Asia macro strategy in Barclays. Later on Wednesday, Republican lawmakers could introduce a bill to cut taxes while the Treasury Department is expected to release its refunding plans. President Donald Trump is expected to announce his choice for new Fed chair on Thursday, with news reports tipping Fed Governor Jerome Powell as likely to be nominated. In Asia, the Thai baht was up 0.12 percent, extending gains into a third straight session. Official data out earlier in the day showed that Thailand's main annual consumer price index rose for a fourth straight month in October, slightly faster than forecast, but was still below the central bank's target, giving it room to keep monetary policy accommodative. The Indian rupee rose 0.3 percent, hitting its highest in more than a month, while China's yuan rose 0.1 percent and looked set to post a third straight day of gains. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) was 51.0 in October, unchanged from September’s reading and in line with economists' expectations for a further modest improvement in operating conditions. Markets in the Philippines were shut for a local holiday. SOUTH KOREAN WON The South Korean won hit its highest since July 27, up 0.4 percent, in tandem with the KOSPI stock index which was up more than 1 percent at 0508 GMT. However, data out on Wednesday showed that consumer prices rose in October at the slowest pace in 10 months, falling short of the central bank's inflation target and muting calls for an interest rate hike in coming months. Barclays' Kotecha said the inflation data did not change his expectation for a Bank of Korea interest rate hike in November. INDONESIAN RUPIAH The Indonesian rupiah was down 0.2 percent, set to break two straight losing days. Indonesia's annual inflation rate eased for a fourth straight month in October, reaching its lowest level since January, as price increases of some foods continued to slow. Meanwhile, the Nikkei Indonesia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to just above the neutral level of 50 in October, indicating stagnation in Indonesia's manufacturing sector. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0508 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.86 113.62 -0.21 Sing dlr 1.3624 1.3625 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.171 30.170 -0.00 Korean won 1116 1120.4 +0.43 Baht 33.170 33.21 +0.12 Rupiah 13590 13560 -0.22 Rupee 64.57 64.75 +0.27 Ringgit 4.232 4.2315 -0.01 Yuan 6.624 6.6340 +0.15 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 113.86 117.07 +2.82 Sing dlr 1.3624 1.4490 +6.36 Taiwan dlr 30.171 32.279 +6.99 Korean won 1116 1207.70 +8.26 Baht 33.170 35.80 +7.93 Rupiah 13590 13470 -0.88 Rupee 64.570 67.92 +5.19 Ringgit 4.232 4.4845 +5.97 Yuan 6.624 6.9467 +4.87 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Meijer)