EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies up; S. Korean won hits over 2-yr high

(Adds details, updates prices) By Susan Mathew Dec 28 (Reuters) - The South Korean won climbed to a more than 2-year high in its last trading day of the year, as the dollar fell on lower U.S. bond yields, while most other Asian currencies rallied on Thursday. The greenback touched its lowest in more than three weeks, with the dollar index, that pits the U.S. currency against six major rivals, down 0.2 pct as of 0450 GMT. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield came off nine-month highs as investors rebalanced portfolios before year-end. Christopher Wong, an FX strategist with Maybank, said besides the fall in the dollar, the "bigger thematic remains one of seeking for carry-trades as synchronous global economic recovery looks poised to be sustained into first half of 2018." The Thai baht THB-=TH led the gainers with a 0.5 percent increase after the country's industrial output in November beat expectations. The Chinese yuan gained 0.2 percent, snapping two straight losing days, helped by its central bank lifting the official yuan midpoint to a fresh 3-1/2-month high. The Taiwan dollar rose 0.4 percent to a more than three-year high, while the Indian rupee fell to its lowest in over one week. SOUTH KOREAN WON The South Korean won rose 0.2 percent, marking its highest since April 2015. It was on track to post the best yearly gain since 2004 and is poised to end 2017 as the best performing regional currency. Higher stock inflows pushed the won up, said Maybank's Wong. The KOSPI index rose 0.9 percent. South Korean markets are closed on Friday. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso hit over six-month highs in what could be its sixth straight gaining session. It is a "combination of positive fundamental factors for the peso, namely, optimism regarding the passage of the tax plan, better-than-expected data of late, and strong seasonal inflows," said Jason Manalac, a trader at Philippine Bank of Communications. Data on Tuesday showed that the country posted a narrower buget deficit for November. This came after the Philippine Congress passed a long-awaited tax reform plan, a ratings upgrade by Fitch, and forecasts of faster economic growth by the World Bank. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on day as of 0450 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.03 113.34 +0.27 Sing dlr 1.3389 1.3396 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.828 29.940 +0.38 Korean won 1072 1074.1 +0.20 Baht 32.620 32.78 +0.49 Peso 49.930 50.04 +0.22 Rupiah 13558 13559 +0.01 Rupee 64.18 64.15 -0.05 Ringgit 4.075 4.081 +0.15 Yuan 6.545 6.5570 +0.18 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 113.03 117.07 +3.57 Sing dlr 1.3389 1.4490 +8.22 Taiwan dlr 29.828 32.279 +8.22 Korean won 1072 1207.70 +12.66 Baht 32.620 35.80 +9.75 Peso 49.930 49.72 -0.42 Rupiah 13558 13470 -0.65 Rupee 64.180 67.92 +5.83 Ringgit 4.075 4.4845 +10.05 Yuan 6.545 6.9467 +6.13 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)