EM ASIA FX-Most currencies firm as investors shrug off weak China data, yuan flat

By Aditya Soni Nov 14 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies firmed slightly on Tuesday, shrugging off weak China data as the dollar traded cautiously ahead of inflation data due this week that could set the tone for impending U.S. interest rate hikes. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was down 0.02 percent despite a rise in U.S. Treasury yields, usually a source of strength for the dollar. "The key data that market is looking out for is the U.S. inflation numbers that are due tomorrow. They will be important not for the December rate hike as from all accounts it is a done deal but more for the potential path of Fed rate hikes over the course of 2018," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ. A Reuters poll forecast the U.S. consumer price index would rise 0.1 percent in October after advancing 0.5 percent in September. A Federal Reserve official said on Monday he expects to back an interest rate hike next month despite caution over low inflation because U.S. monetary policy needs to be positioned to deal with future economic shocks. The dollar was also pressured by worries over possible delays to U.S. President Donald Trump's tax plans as Congressional Republicans pushed ahead on Monday with their tax code overhaul, but risks remain with major intraparty disputes unsettled. "If we do get a movement on that (U.S. tax reform) and if it passes before Christmas it would be supportive of the dollar. But at this point in time, the markets are taking the view that perhaps there could be some slippage into the early part of next year, which is why we are seeing the dollar ease off a bit," said Khoon Goh. The Korean won led the gains among the regional currencies as it rose 0.3 percent, while the Philippine peso climbed to its highest since Oct. 6, on track for fifth consecutive session of gains. "We are still seeing equity inflows in Asia and that is helping to prop up the Asian currencies." Foreign investors returned to Asian equities in October, following three consecutive months of retreat, lured back by the region's strong economic growth and a rise in corporate earnings. October data from seven Asian exchanges showed foreign investors bought a net total of about $2.5 billion, the highest in four months. The Taiwan dollar, Singapore dollar and Malaysian ringgit also gained ground marginally. The Chinese yuan traded flat after data on Monday showed the economy cooled further last month, with industrial output, fixed asset investment and retail sales missing expectations. INDIAN RUPEE The Indian rupee weakened 0.1 percent after retail inflation rose to a seven-month high in October, driven by food and fuel inflation. India's annual consumer inflation in October increased to 3.58 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday. "The bigger-than-expected rise in India's CPI inflation for October will lead to more bond outflows and undermine the rupee afterwards. Rising oil prices could widen the nation's hovering current account deficit in addition to spurring India's CPI inflation," Scotiabank said in a note. The central bank of India is scheduled to hold a policy review on Dec. 6. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0535 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0535 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct bid day Move Japan yen 113.630 113.61 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.361 1.3616 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.176 30.190 +0.05 Korean won 1117.80 1120.6 +0.25 0 Baht 33.060 33.06 +0.00 Peso 51.120 51.205 +0.17 Rupiah 13530.0 13550 +0.15 00 Rupee 65.455 65.42 -0.05 Ringgit 4.188 4.19 +0.05 Yuan 6.640 6.6398 -0.01 Change so far Currency Latest End 2016 Pct bid Move Japan yen 113.630 117.07 +3.03 Sing dlr 1.361 1.4490 +6.47 Taiwan dlr 30.176 32.279 +6.97 Korean won 1117.80 1207.70 +8.04 0 Baht 33.060 35.80 +8.29 Peso 51.120 49.72 -2.74 Rupiah 13530.0 13470 -0.44 00 Rupee 65.455 67.92 +3.77 Ringgit 4.188 4.4845 +7.08 Yuan 6.640 6.9467 +4.62