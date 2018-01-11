EM ASIA FX-Most currencies firm; Thai baht at near 3-1/2-year high

* Most Asian currencies firm on weaker U.S. dollar * Dollar falls on reports of China slowing U.S. debt buys * Malaysian ringgit and Thai baht gain most among peers (Adds text, updates prices) By Aditya Soni Jan 11 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies firmed slightly on Thursday, as the U.S. dollar lost steam overnight after a report that China was ready to slow or halt its U.S. Treasury purchases, pushing up yields. Chinese officials reviewing the country's vast foreign exchange holdings have suggested slowing or halting purchases of U.S. Treasuries, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. The report sent U.S. Treasury yields to 10-month highs and the dollar lower. Earlier this week, the greenback was dented by the Bank of Japan's announcement that it would buy less of the long-dated bonds, triggering speculation that the central bank may wind back its monetary stimulus this year. However, gains in regional currencies on Thursday were capped by a fall in global sentiment, as investors reassessed risk levels and Asian shares fell due to concerns over rising U.S. trade protectionism. "AXJs (Asia ex-Japan currencies) are mostly higher as USD remains rattled on UST (U.S. Treasuries) concerns," Saktiandi Supaat, an analyst at Maybank, wrote in a research report. "Risk-off sentiments this morning, which is sparking a sell-off in equities, could weigh on the Asian currencies and limit upside intraday." The Thai baht strengthened 0.3 percent to a near three-and-a-half year high, while the Indonesian rupiah firmed slightly. On the other hand, the Chinese yuan weakened 0.1 percent. Data on Wednesday showed producer prices in the world's second largest economy rose at their slowest pace in 13 months in December. "China inflation data was a bit damp, and that has given traders cause for thought," said Stephen Innes, head of trading Asia-Pacific at Oanda. MALAYSIAN RINGGIT The ringgit firmed the most among regional currencies after data showed factory output in November beat analyst estimates, boosted by gains in all three major sectors. Malaysia's industrial production in November rose 5 percent from a year earlier, up from 3.4 percent growth in October. The ringgit was also supported by higher oil prices as energy exports contribute significantly to Malaysia's gross domestic product. INDIAN RUPEE While higher oil prices were a boon for the ringgit, they put pressure on the rupee as India is Asia's second-largest oil importer after China. The rupee fell 0.2 percent on Thursday, with oil prices holding near three-year highs. A rise in oil prices could widen the country's current account deficit. "High oil prices give potential for a fiscal slippage and higher inflation, as crude imports for India remain large," said Supaat. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar on Thursday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0522 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.760 111.42 -0.30 Sing dlr 1.333 1.3340 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.601 29.601 +0.00 Korean won 1071.400 1071.9 +0.05 Baht 32.020 32.11 +0.28 Peso 50.385 50.38 -0.01 Rupiah 13415.000 13434 +0.14 Rupee 63.743 63.59 -0.24 Ringgit 3.987 4.002 +0.38 Yuan 6.516 6.5071 -0.14 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 111.760 112.67 +0.81 Sing dlr 1.333 1.3373 +0.32 Taiwan dlr 29.601 29.848 +0.83 Korean won 1071.400 1070.50 -0.08 Baht 32.020 32.58 +1.75 Peso 50.385 49.93 -0.90 Rupiah 13415.000 13565 +1.12 Rupee 63.743 63.87 +0.20 Ringgit 3.987 4.0440 +1.43 Yuan 6.516 6.5069 -0.15 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)