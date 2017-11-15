FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EM ASIA FX-Most currencies rise on weaker dollar; S.Korean won, ringgit lead gains
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Ahmadi minority fear becoming election scapegoat
Pakistan
Ahmadi minority fear becoming election scapegoat
In post-Asia trip speech, Trump makes news ... with water
World
In post-Asia trip speech, Trump makes news ... with water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
November 15, 2017 / 6:51 AM / Updated a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Most currencies rise on weaker dollar; S.Korean won, ringgit lead gains

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds text, updates prices)
    By Aditya Soni
    Nov 15 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies firmed against the
dollar on Wednesday after the euro's gains on upbeat German
economic data weakened the greenback.  
    The euro strengthened to 2-1/2 week highs as Germany's
seasonally adjusted gross domestic product rose by 0.8 percent
on the quarter, beating a Reuters poll, as buoyant exports and
rising company investment in equipment boosted growth. 

    The dollar index that tracks the U.S. currency
against six major peers was at 93.812, its lowest level since
late October and well below its overnight high of 94.542.

    The euro's rise is definitely supporting the Asian
currencies but they are also being helped by some (Asian)
central banks hinting at a possible review of monetary policy,
said said Chang Wei Liang, FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.
    Bank Negara Malaysia said last week it may consider
reviewing its current monetary accommodation given the strength
of global and domestic macroeconomic conditions.
    Malaysia's inflation for full-year 2017 is expected to come
in at the higher end of its forecast range of 3-4 percent.

     The Philippine central bank raised its inflation forecast
for 2018 last week, but kept unchanged its estimates for this
year and 2019. The central bank said it will consider a monetary
policy review depending on how U.S. Federal Reserve policy
changes influence capital flows.
    Investors are also waiting for U.S. October consumer
inflation data due later on Wedndesday which is expected to show
a marginal increase in consumer prices. 
    If the U.S. CPI numbers are softer than anticipated they
could have an impact on Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and
the dollar in the long term, said Chang Wei Liang, FX strategist
at Mizuho Bank.
    The Korean won led the gains among regional
currencies for a second day as it gained 0.4 percent, while
Malaysia's ringgit was up nearly a quarter of a percent
to its highest since Nov. 2016.
    The Indonesian rupiah, the Taiwan dollar and
Chinese yuan also strengthened marginally. 
    
    PHILIPPINE PESO 
    
    The Philippine peso firmed 0.2 percent and is on
track for a sixth session of consecutive gains despite a fall in
September remittances, which were down 8.3 percent on the year. 
    The Philippines is one of the world's largest recipients of
remittances, with millions of Filipinos working overseas sending
home money that helps fund domestic consumption, a key driver of
economic growth.
    
    INDIAN RUPEE
    
    The Indian rupee rose 0.2 percent as oil prices
fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, continuing Tuesday's
slide. 
    Oil prices fell after the International Energy Agency cast
doubts over the past few months' narrative of tightening fuel
markets.
    India, Asia's second-largest oil importer after China, has
been under pressure lately as rising oil prices could widen its
current account deficit. 
    
    The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against
the dollar at 0549 GMT.
    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    
    
  Change on the day at   0549             
              GMT                         
 Currency               Latest  Previous    Pct
                           bid       day   Move
 Japan yen             113.200    113.44  +0.21
 Sing dlr              1.359      1.3588  -0.02
 Taiwan dlr            30.158     30.180  +0.07
 Korean won            1113.50    1118.1  +0.41
                       0                  
 Baht                  33.040      33.07  +0.09
 Peso                  51.100      51.18  +0.16
 Rupiah                13541.0     13550  +0.07
                       00                 
 Rupee                 65.368      65.42  +0.07
 Ringgit               4.182      4.1925  +0.25
 Yuan                  6.635      6.6366  +0.02
                                          
 Change so far                            
 Currency              Latest   End 2016    Pct
                       bid                 Move
 Japan yen             113.200    117.07  +3.42
 Sing dlr              1.359      1.4490  +6.61
 Taiwan dlr            30.158     32.279  +7.03
 Korean won            1113.50   1207.70  +8.46
                       0                  
 Baht                  33.040      35.80  +8.35
 Peso                  51.100      49.72  -2.70
 Rupiah                13541.0     13470  -0.52
                       00                 
 Rupee                 65.368      67.92  +3.90
 Ringgit               4.182      4.4845  +7.23
 Yuan                  6.635      6.9467  +4.70
 

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.