EM ASIA FX-Most currencies rise on weaker dollar; S.Korean won, ringgit lead gains

(Adds text, updates prices) By Aditya Soni Nov 15 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies firmed against the dollar on Wednesday after the euro's gains on upbeat German economic data weakened the greenback. The euro strengthened to 2-1/2 week highs as Germany's seasonally adjusted gross domestic product rose by 0.8 percent on the quarter, beating a Reuters poll, as buoyant exports and rising company investment in equipment boosted growth. The dollar index that tracks the U.S. currency against six major peers was at 93.812, its lowest level since late October and well below its overnight high of 94.542. The euro's rise is definitely supporting the Asian currencies but they are also being helped by some (Asian) central banks hinting at a possible review of monetary policy, said said Chang Wei Liang, FX strategist at Mizuho Bank. Bank Negara Malaysia said last week it may consider reviewing its current monetary accommodation given the strength of global and domestic macroeconomic conditions. Malaysia's inflation for full-year 2017 is expected to come in at the higher end of its forecast range of 3-4 percent. The Philippine central bank raised its inflation forecast for 2018 last week, but kept unchanged its estimates for this year and 2019. The central bank said it will consider a monetary policy review depending on how U.S. Federal Reserve policy changes influence capital flows. Investors are also waiting for U.S. October consumer inflation data due later on Wedndesday which is expected to show a marginal increase in consumer prices. If the U.S. CPI numbers are softer than anticipated they could have an impact on Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and the dollar in the long term, said Chang Wei Liang, FX strategist at Mizuho Bank. The Korean won led the gains among regional currencies for a second day as it gained 0.4 percent, while Malaysia's ringgit was up nearly a quarter of a percent to its highest since Nov. 2016. The Indonesian rupiah, the Taiwan dollar and Chinese yuan also strengthened marginally. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso firmed 0.2 percent and is on track for a sixth session of consecutive gains despite a fall in September remittances, which were down 8.3 percent on the year. The Philippines is one of the world's largest recipients of remittances, with millions of Filipinos working overseas sending home money that helps fund domestic consumption, a key driver of economic growth. INDIAN RUPEE The Indian rupee rose 0.2 percent as oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, continuing Tuesday's slide. Oil prices fell after the International Energy Agency cast doubts over the past few months' narrative of tightening fuel markets. India, Asia's second-largest oil importer after China, has been under pressure lately as rising oil prices could widen its current account deficit. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0549 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0549 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct bid day Move Japan yen 113.200 113.44 +0.21 Sing dlr 1.359 1.3588 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.158 30.180 +0.07 Korean won 1113.50 1118.1 +0.41 0 Baht 33.040 33.07 +0.09 Peso 51.100 51.18 +0.16 Rupiah 13541.0 13550 +0.07 00 Rupee 65.368 65.42 +0.07 Ringgit 4.182 4.1925 +0.25 Yuan 6.635 6.6366 +0.02 Change so far Currency Latest End 2016 Pct bid Move Japan yen 113.200 117.07 +3.42 Sing dlr 1.359 1.4490 +6.61 Taiwan dlr 30.158 32.279 +7.03 Korean won 1113.50 1207.70 +8.46 0 Baht 33.040 35.80 +8.35 Peso 51.100 49.72 -2.70 Rupiah 13541.0 13470 -0.52 00 Rupee 65.368 67.92 +3.90 Ringgit 4.182 4.4845 +7.23 Yuan 6.635 6.9467 +4.70 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Meijer)