#Company News
January 26, 2018 / 1:54 AM / 3 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Most currencies slide; S'pore dollar, Thai baht edge up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency           Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen         109.550            109.39     -0.15
  Sing dlr          1.308              1.3103     +0.16
  Taiwan dlr        29.078             29.069     -0.03
  Korean won        1065.100           1058.6     -0.61
  Baht              31.410              31.47     +0.19
  Peso              50.900              50.81     -0.18
  Rupiah            13302.000           13287     -0.11
  Ringgit           3.887               3.884     -0.08
  Yuan              6.328              6.3315     +0.06
                                                       
  Change in 2018                                       
  Currency          Latest bid   End 2017      Pct Move
  Japan yen         109.550            112.67     +2.85
  Sing dlr          1.308              1.3373     +2.22
  Taiwan dlr        29.078             29.848     +2.65
  Korean won        1065.100          1070.50     +0.51
  Baht              31.410              32.58     +3.72
  Peso              50.900              49.93     -1.91
  Rupiah            13302.000           13565     +1.98
  Ringgit           3.887              4.0440     +4.04
  Yuan              6.328              6.5069     +2.83
 

 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru)
