EM ASIA FX-Most currencies slide; S'pore dollar, Thai baht edge up

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.550 109.39 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.308 1.3103 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 29.078 29.069 -0.03 Korean won 1065.100 1058.6 -0.61 Baht 31.410 31.47 +0.19 Peso 50.900 50.81 -0.18 Rupiah 13302.000 13287 -0.11 Ringgit 3.887 3.884 -0.08 Yuan 6.328 6.3315 +0.06 Change in 2018 Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 109.550 112.67 +2.85 Sing dlr 1.308 1.3373 +2.22 Taiwan dlr 29.078 29.848 +2.65 Korean won 1065.100 1070.50 +0.51 Baht 31.410 32.58 +3.72 Peso 50.900 49.93 -1.91 Rupiah 13302.000 13565 +1.98 Ringgit 3.887 4.0440 +4.04 Yuan 6.328 6.5069 +2.83 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru)