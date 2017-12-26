EM ASIA FX-Most edge higher; S.Korean won, Taiwan dollar lead gains

Dec 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0139 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0139 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.31 113.25 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.3434 1.3438 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 29.920 29.968 +0.16 Korean won 1078 1079.7 +0.17 Baht 32.750 32.74 -0.03 Rupee 64.05 64.05 +0.00 Ringgit 4.075 4.077 +0.05 Yuan 6.538 6.5408 +0.04 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 113.31 117.07 +3.32 Sing dlr 1.3434 1.4490 +7.86 Taiwan dlr 29.920 32.279 +7.88 Korean won 1078 1207.70 +12.04 Baht 32.750 35.80 +9.31 Rupee 64.045 67.92 +6.05 Ringgit 4.075 4.4845 +10.05 Yuan 6.538 6.9467 +6.24 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)