EM ASIA FX-Most edge higher; S.Korean won, Taiwan dollar lead gains
December 26, 2017 / 1:48 AM / a day ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0139 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    
 Change on the day at 0139 GMT                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    113.31      113.25        -0.05
 Sing dlr                     1.3434      1.3438        +0.03
 Taiwan dlr                   29.920      29.968        +0.16
 Korean won                   1078        1079.7        +0.17
 Baht                         32.750      32.74         -0.03
 Rupee                        64.05       64.05         +0.00
 Ringgit                      4.075       4.077         +0.05
 Yuan                         6.538       6.5408        +0.04
                                                        
 Change so far in 2017                                  
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    113.31      117.07        +3.32
 Sing dlr                     1.3434      1.4490        +7.86
 Taiwan dlr                   29.920      32.279        +7.88
 Korean won                   1078        1207.70       +12.04
 Baht                         32.750      35.80         +9.31
 Rupee                        64.045      67.92         +6.05
 Ringgit                      4.075       4.4845        +10.05
 Yuan                         6.538       6.9467        +6.24
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
