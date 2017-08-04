FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Most regionals edge up as US political woes, weak data dent dollar
#Company News
August 4, 2017 / 5:06 AM / in 2 months

EM ASIA FX-Most regionals edge up as US political woes, weak data dent dollar

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds text, updates prices)
    By Anusha Ravindranath
    Aug 4 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies edged
higher on Friday, while the peso climbed to its strongest level
in over a month, as the dollar sagged in the wake of
disappointing U.S. economic data and fresh political turmoil in
Washington.
    The dollar struggled after a survey showed a sharp loss of
growth momentum in the U.S. services sector, and as probes into
allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 president
election gathered pace.
     "Ongoing political concerns, a lack of fiscal impulse and
fading hopes of Fed rate hike (owing to moderating economic
data) are exerting downside pressure on the US dollar." said
Christopher Wong, senior FX strategist at Maybank.
    "The focus today will be on the U.S. payroll data and
further disappointment in those numbers could pose risk to our
92-support for the dollar index" he added. 
    The dollar index which measures the greenback's value
against a basket of six major currencies fell as much as 0.2
percent to 92.696 on Friday.
    The non-farm payrolls report later in the global day could
influence the Federal Reserve's timing on interest rate hikes
and the outlook for the dollar. 
    In Asia, the South Korean won strengthened,
snapping three sessions of losses. But the currency was poised
for its second week of losses. 
    The Taiwan dollar rose for a third straight session
and was heading for its second weekly gain. 
    The yuan eased, but was on track for its fourth
week of gains.  

PHILIPPINE PESO 
    Peso gained as much as 0.2 percent and was on
track for second straight week of gains. 
    As expected, the country's annual inflation picked up
slightly from the previous month as transportation and utility
costs rose.
    "It (the inflation numbers) is part-and-parcel of the
continued strength of the peso that we have seen in the last
couple of weeks." said Manny Cruz an analyst with Manila-based
Asiasec Equities Inc.

INDIAN RUPEE
    Rupee firmed against dollar for a fourth day and
was on track for its fourth week of gains. 
    Anindya Dasgupta, head of local market trading at Barclays
Bank in Mumbai, said bullishness could be attributed to strong
foreign portfolio investment inflows.      
    
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the
dollar at 0412 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
   Change at 0412 GMT                            
  Currency                Latest  Previous    Pct
                             bid       day   Move
  Japan yen              110.050    110.02  -0.03
  Sing dlr               1.357      1.3585  +0.09
  Taiwan dlr             30.194     30.227  +0.11
  Korean won             1125.40    1128.8  +0.30
                         0                  
  Baht                   33.230      33.25  +0.06
  Peso                   50.170      50.27  +0.20
  Rupiah                 13323.0     13325  +0.02
                         00                 
  Rupee                  63.660      63.69  +0.05
  Ringgit                4.275       4.277  +0.05
  Yuan                   6.719      6.7175  -0.02
                                                 
  Change so far                                  
  Currency               Latest   End 2016    Pct
                         bid                 Move
  Japan yen              110.050    117.07  +6.38
  Sing dlr               1.357      1.4490  +6.76
  Taiwan dlr             30.194     32.279  +6.91
  Korean won             1125.40   1207.70  +7.31
                         0                  
  Baht                   33.230      35.80  +7.73
  Peso                   50.170      49.72  -0.90
  Rupiah                 13323.0     13470  +1.10
                         00                 
  Rupee                  63.660      67.92  +6.69
  Ringgit                4.275      4.4845  +4.90
  Yuan                   6.719      6.9467  +3.39
 

 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim
COghill)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.