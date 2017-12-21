EM ASIA FX-Most rise; Chinese yuan, Philippine peso lead gains

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0148 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.310 113.38 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.344 1.3437 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 29.973 29.990 +0.06 Korean won 1080.200 1080.9 +0.06 Baht 32.710 32.72 +0.03 Peso 50.140 50.29 +0.30 Rupiah 13545.000 13575 +0.22 Rupee 64.110 64.11 0.00 Ringgit 4.068 4.071 +0.07 Yuan 6.557 6.5775 +0.32 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 113.310 117.07 +3.32 Sing dlr 1.344 1.4490 +7.84 Taiwan dlr 29.973 32.279 +7.69 Korean won 1080.200 1207.70 +11.80 Baht 32.710 35.80 +9.45 Peso 50.140 49.72 -0.84 Rupiah 13545.000 13470 -0.55 Rupee 64.110 67.92 +5.94 Ringgit 4.068 4.4845 +10.24 Yuan 6.557 6.9467 +5.95 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)