EM ASIA FX-Most rise; Chinese yuan, Philippine peso lead gains
December 21, 2017 / 2:00 AM / 5 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Most rise; Chinese yuan, Philippine peso lead gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0148 GMT.
  
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR     
                                                        
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    113.310     113.38        +0.06
 Sing dlr                     1.344       1.3437        +0.00
 Taiwan dlr                   29.973      29.990        +0.06
 Korean won                   1080.200    1080.9        +0.06
 Baht                         32.710      32.72         +0.03
 Peso                         50.140      50.29         +0.30
 Rupiah                       13545.000   13575         +0.22
 Rupee                        64.110      64.11         0.00
 Ringgit                      4.068       4.071         +0.07
 Yuan                         6.557       6.5775        +0.32
                                                        
 Change so far                                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    113.310     117.07        +3.32
 Sing dlr                     1.344       1.4490        +7.84
 Taiwan dlr                   29.973      32.279        +7.69
 Korean won                   1080.200    1207.70       +11.80
 Baht                         32.710      35.80         +9.45
 Peso                         50.140      49.72         -0.84
 Rupiah                       13545.000   13470         -0.55
 Rupee                        64.110      67.92         +5.94
 Ringgit                      4.068       4.4845        +10.24
 Yuan                         6.557       6.9467        +5.95
 
 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
