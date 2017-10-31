EM ASIA FX-Most rise; Singapore dollar falls

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.14 113.17 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.3612 1.3606 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.162 30.205 +0.14 Korean won 1122 1124.6 +0.20 Baht 33.220 33.24 +0.06 Rupiah 13576 13580 +0.03 Rupee 64.85 64.85 +0.00 Ringgit 4.231 4.236 +0.12 Yuan 6.639 6.6460 +0.11 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 113.14 117.07 +3.47 Sing dlr 1.3612 1.4490 +6.45 Taiwan dlr 30.162 32.279 +7.02 Korean won 1122 1207.70 +7.60 Baht 33.220 35.80 +7.77 Rupiah 13576 13470 -0.78 Rupee 64.850 67.92 +4.73 Ringgit 4.231 4.4845 +5.99 Yuan 6.639 6.9467 +4.63 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru)