EM ASIA FX-Most rise; Singapore dollar falls
October 31, 2017 / 1:46 AM / Updated a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Most rise; Singapore dollar falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at 0140 GMT                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    113.14      113.17        +0.03
 Sing dlr                     1.3612      1.3606        -0.04
 Taiwan dlr                   30.162      30.205        +0.14
 Korean won                   1122        1124.6        +0.20
 Baht                         33.220      33.24         +0.06
 Rupiah                       13576       13580         +0.03
 Rupee                        64.85       64.85         +0.00
 Ringgit                      4.231       4.236         +0.12
 Yuan                         6.639       6.6460        +0.11
                                                        
 Change so far in 2017                                  
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    113.14      117.07        +3.47
 Sing dlr                     1.3612      1.4490        +6.45
 Taiwan dlr                   30.162      32.279        +7.02
 Korean won                   1122        1207.70       +7.60
 Baht                         33.220      35.80         +7.77
 Rupiah                       13576       13470         -0.78
 Rupee                        64.850      67.92         +4.73
 Ringgit                      4.231       4.4845        +5.99
 Yuan                         6.639       6.9467        +4.63
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru)

