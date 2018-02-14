EM ASIA FX-Most rise; Thai baht leads gains

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0148 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.730 107.82 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.321 1.3221 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.319 29.358 +0.13 Korean won 1083.000 1084.5 +0.14 Baht 31.430 31.49 +0.19 Peso 52.070 51.98 -0.17 Rupiah 13655.000 13655 0.00 Rupee 64.305 64.31 0.00 Ringgit 3.934 3.937 +0.08 Yuan 6.347 6.3400 -0.11 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 107.730 112.67 +4.59 Sing dlr 1.321 1.3373 +1.20 Taiwan dlr 29.319 29.848 +1.80 Korean won 1083.000 1070.50 -1.15 Baht 31.430 32.58 +3.66 Peso 52.070 49.93 -4.11 Rupiah 13655.000 13565 -0.66 Rupee 64.305 63.87 -0.68 Ringgit 3.934 4.0440 +2.80 Yuan 6.347 6.5069 +2.52 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)