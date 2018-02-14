FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 1:57 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Most rise; Thai baht leads gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0148 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day                                      
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    107.730     107.82        +0.08
 Sing dlr                     1.321       1.3221        +0.05
 Taiwan dlr                   29.319      29.358        +0.13
 Korean won                   1083.000    1084.5        +0.14
 Baht                         31.430      31.49         +0.19
 Peso                         52.070      51.98         -0.17
 Rupiah                       13655.000   13655          0.00
 Rupee                        64.305      64.31          0.00
 Ringgit                      3.934       3.937         +0.08
 Yuan                         6.347       6.3400        -0.11
                                                        
 Change so far                                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2017      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    107.730     112.67        +4.59
 Sing dlr                     1.321       1.3373        +1.20
 Taiwan dlr                   29.319      29.848        +1.80
 Korean won                   1083.000    1070.50       -1.15
 Baht                         31.430      32.58         +3.66
 Peso                         52.070      49.93         -4.11
 Rupiah                       13655.000   13565         -0.66
 Rupee                        64.305      63.87         -0.68
 Ringgit                      3.934       4.0440        +2.80
 Yuan                         6.347       6.5069        +2.52
 
 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
