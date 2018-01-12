FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Most up; Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lead
January 12, 2018 / 3:46 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Most up; Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar on Friday.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S.                                     
   DOLLAR                                               
 Change on the day at   0341 GMT                        
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    111.260     111.24        -0.02
 Sing dlr                     1.328       1.3292        +0.06
 Taiwan dlr                   29.599      29.605        +0.02
 Korean won                   1064.300    1072          +0.72
 Baht                         31.910      32            +0.28
 Peso                         50.280      50.36         +0.16
 Rupiah                       13360.000   13397         +0.28
 Rupee                        63.588      63.66         +0.11
 Ringgit                      3.969       3.985         +0.40
 Yuan                         6.483       6.4978        +0.23
                                                        
 Change so far                                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2017      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    111.260     112.67        +1.27
 Sing dlr                     1.328       1.3373        +0.67
 Taiwan dlr                   29.599      29.848        +0.84
 Korean won                   1064.300    1070.50       +0.58
 Baht                         31.910      32.58         +2.10
 Peso                         50.280      49.93         -0.70
 Rupiah                       13360.000   13565         +1.53
 Rupee                        63.588      63.87         +0.44
 Ringgit                      3.969       4.0440        +1.89
 Yuan                         6.483       6.5069        +0.37
 
 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
