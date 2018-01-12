EM ASIA FX-Most up; Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lead

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar on Friday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0341 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.260 111.24 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.328 1.3292 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.599 29.605 +0.02 Korean won 1064.300 1072 +0.72 Baht 31.910 32 +0.28 Peso 50.280 50.36 +0.16 Rupiah 13360.000 13397 +0.28 Rupee 63.588 63.66 +0.11 Ringgit 3.969 3.985 +0.40 Yuan 6.483 6.4978 +0.23 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 111.260 112.67 +1.27 Sing dlr 1.328 1.3373 +0.67 Taiwan dlr 29.599 29.848 +0.84 Korean won 1064.300 1070.50 +0.58 Baht 31.910 32.58 +2.10 Peso 50.280 49.93 -0.70 Rupiah 13360.000 13565 +1.53 Rupee 63.588 63.87 +0.44 Ringgit 3.969 4.0440 +1.89 Yuan 6.483 6.5069 +0.37 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)