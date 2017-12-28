FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Most up; Philippine peso leads gains
December 28, 2017 / 1:51 AM / in 2 days

EM ASIA FX-Most up; Philippine peso leads gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0141 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at 0141 GMT                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    113.19      113.34        +0.13
 Sing dlr                     1.3394      1.3396        +0.01
 Taiwan dlr                   29.908      29.940        +0.11
 Korean won                   1072        1074.1        +0.18
 Baht                         32.740      32.78         +0.12
 Peso                         49.880      50.04         +0.32
 Rupiah                       13557       13559         +0.01
 Rupee                        64.15       64.15         +0.00
 Ringgit                      4.078       4.081         +0.07
 Yuan                         6.557       6.5570        -0.01
                                                        
 Change so far in 2017                                  
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    113.19      117.07        +3.43
 Sing dlr                     1.3394      1.4490        +8.18
 Taiwan dlr                   29.908      32.279        +7.93
 Korean won                   1072        1207.70       +12.64
 Baht                         32.740      35.80         +9.35
 Peso                         49.880      49.72         -0.32
 Rupiah                       13557       13470         -0.64
 Rupee                        64.150      67.92         +5.88
 Ringgit                      4.078       4.4845        +9.97
 Yuan                         6.557       6.9467        +5.94
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

