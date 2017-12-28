EM ASIA FX-Most up; Philippine peso leads gains

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0141 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0141 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.19 113.34 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.3394 1.3396 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.908 29.940 +0.11 Korean won 1072 1074.1 +0.18 Baht 32.740 32.78 +0.12 Peso 49.880 50.04 +0.32 Rupiah 13557 13559 +0.01 Rupee 64.15 64.15 +0.00 Ringgit 4.078 4.081 +0.07 Yuan 6.557 6.5570 -0.01 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 113.19 117.07 +3.43 Sing dlr 1.3394 1.4490 +8.18 Taiwan dlr 29.908 32.279 +7.93 Korean won 1072 1207.70 +12.64 Baht 32.740 35.80 +9.35 Peso 49.880 49.72 -0.32 Rupiah 13557 13470 -0.64 Rupee 64.150 67.92 +5.88 Ringgit 4.078 4.4845 +9.97 Yuan 6.557 6.9467 +5.94 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)