EM ASIA FX-Mostly down, Thai baht ekes out marginal gains

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0150 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0150 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct bid day Move Japan yen 112.620 112.63 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.365 1.3644 -0.06 Baht 33.410 33.43 +0.06 Peso 51.170 51.15 -0.04 Rupiah 13505.0 13503 -0.01 00 Rupee 65.375 65.38 0.00 Ringgit 4.233 4.236 +0.07 Yuan 6.654 6.6528 -0.02 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest End 2016 Pct bid Move Japan yen 112.620 117.07 +3.95 Sing dlr 1.365 1.4490 +6.14 Baht 33.410 35.80 +7.15 Peso 51.170 49.72 -2.83 Rupiah 13505.0 13470 -0.26 00 Rupee 65.375 67.92 +3.89 Ringgit 4.233 4.4845 +5.94 Yuan 6.654 6.9467 +4.40 (Reporting by Hanna Paul)