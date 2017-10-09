FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Mostly down, Thai baht ekes out marginal gains
#Company News
October 9, 2017 / 2:01 AM / in 9 days

EM ASIA FX-Mostly down, Thai baht ekes out marginal gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0150 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  
 Change on the day at 0150 GMT                          
  Currency                       Latest  Previous    Pct
                                    bid       day   Move
  Japan yen                     112.620    112.63  +0.01
  Sing dlr                      1.365      1.3644  -0.06
  Baht                          33.410      33.43  +0.06
  Peso                          51.170      51.15  -0.04
  Rupiah                        13505.0     13503  -0.01
                                00                 
  Rupee                         65.375      65.38   0.00
  Ringgit                       4.233       4.236  +0.07
  Yuan                          6.654      6.6528  -0.02
                                                        
  Change so far in 2017                                 
  Currency                      Latest   End 2016    Pct
                                bid                 Move
  Japan yen                     112.620    117.07  +3.95
  Sing dlr                      1.365      1.4490  +6.14
  Baht                          33.410      35.80  +7.15
  Peso                          51.170      49.72  -2.83
  Rupiah                        13505.0     13470  -0.26
                                00                 
  Rupee                         65.375      67.92  +3.89
  Ringgit                       4.233      4.4845  +5.94
  Yuan                          6.654      6.9467  +4.40
 
 (Reporting by Hanna Paul)

