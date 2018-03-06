EM ASIA FX-Mostly firm; S.Korean won gains most

March 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.320 106.19 -0.12 Sing dlr 1.317 1.3180 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.243 29.292 +0.17 Korean won 1074.200 1082 +0.73 Baht 31.370 31.42 +0.16 Peso 51.830 52 +0.33 Rupiah 13746.000 13760 +0.10 Rupee 65.105 65.11 0.00 Ringgit 3.900 3.905 +0.13 Yuan 6.335 6.3419 +0.11 Change so far in 2018 Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 106.320 112.67 +5.97 Sing dlr 1.317 1.3373 +1.56 Taiwan dlr 29.243 29.848 +2.07 Korean won 1074.200 1070.50 -0.34 Baht 31.370 32.58 +3.86 Peso 51.830 49.93 -3.67 Rupiah 13746.000 13565 -1.32 Rupee 65.105 63.87 -1.90 Ringgit 3.900 4.0440 +3.69 Yuan 6.335 6.5069 +2.72 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)