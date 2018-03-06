FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Company News
March 6, 2018 / 1:40 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Mostly firm; S.Korean won gains most

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    March 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency              Latest bid   Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen             106.320            106.19      -0.12
  Sing dlr              1.317              1.3180      +0.09
  Taiwan dlr            29.243             29.292      +0.17
  Korean won            1074.200             1082      +0.73
  Baht                  31.370              31.42      +0.16
  Peso                  51.830                 52      +0.33
  Rupiah                13746.000           13760      +0.10
  Rupee                 65.105              65.11       0.00
  Ringgit               3.900               3.905      +0.13
  Yuan                  6.335              6.3419      +0.11
                                                            
 Change so far in 2018                                      
  Currency              Latest bid  End 2017        Pct Move
  Japan yen             106.320            112.67      +5.97
  Sing dlr              1.317              1.3373      +1.56
  Taiwan dlr            29.243             29.848      +2.07
  Korean won            1074.200          1070.50      -0.34
  Baht                  31.370              32.58      +3.86
  Peso                  51.830              49.93      -3.67
  Rupiah                13746.000           13565      -1.32
  Rupee                 65.105              63.87      -1.90
  Ringgit               3.900              4.0440      +3.69
  Yuan                  6.335              6.5069      +2.72
 
 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.