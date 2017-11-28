EM ASIA FX-Philippine peso firms; S.Korean won, yuan weaken

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0142 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.16 111.09 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.3462 1.3464 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.997 30.006 +0.03 Korean won 1090 1088.6 -0.15 Baht 32.640 32.64 0.00 Peso 50.395 50.51 +0.23 Rupiah 13527 13517 -0.07 Rupee 64.50 64.50 0.00 Ringgit 4.117 4.113 -0.09 Yuan 6.607 6.5975 -0.14 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.16 117.07 +5.32 Sing dlr 1.3462 1.4490 +7.64 Taiwan dlr 29.997 32.279 +7.61 Korean won 1090 1207.70 +10.78 Baht 32.640 35.80 +9.68 Peso 50.395 49.72 -1.34 Rupiah 13527 13470 -0.42 Rupee 64.500 67.92 +5.30 Ringgit 4.117 4.4845 +8.94 Yuan 6.607 6.9467 +5.14 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)