EM ASIA FX-Philippine peso firms; S.Korean won, yuan weaken
#Company News
November 28, 2017 / 2:00 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Philippine peso firms; S.Korean won, yuan weaken

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar
at 0142 GMT.
    
    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
        
 Change on the day at 0142 GMT                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    111.16      111.09        -0.06
 Sing dlr                     1.3462      1.3464        +0.01
 Taiwan dlr                   29.997      30.006        +0.03
 Korean won                   1090        1088.6        -0.15
 Baht                         32.640      32.64          0.00
 Peso                         50.395      50.51         +0.23
 Rupiah                       13527       13517         -0.07
 Rupee                        64.50       64.50          0.00
 Ringgit                      4.117       4.113         -0.09
 Yuan                         6.607       6.5975        -0.14
                                                        
 Change so far in 2017                                  
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    111.16      117.07        +5.32
 Sing dlr                     1.3462      1.4490        +7.64
 Taiwan dlr                   29.997      32.279        +7.61
 Korean won                   1090        1207.70       +10.78
 Baht                         32.640      35.80         +9.68
 Peso                         50.395      49.72         -1.34
 Rupiah                       13527       13470         -0.42
 Rupee                        64.500      67.92         +5.30
 Ringgit                      4.117       4.4845        +8.94
 Yuan                         6.607       6.9467        +5.14
 
 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
