EM ASIA FX-Philippine peso, Indonesian rupiah edge down

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.81 113.89 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.3625 1.3626 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.265 30.270 +0.02 Korean won 1129 1127.4 -0.15 Baht 33.180 33.17 -0.03 Peso 51.720 51.54 -0.35 Rupiah 13570 13530 -0.29 Rupee 65.06 65.06 0.00 Ringgit 4.232 4.232 +0.01 Yuan 6.637 6.6330 -0.05 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 113.81 117.07 +2.86 Sing dlr 1.3625 1.4490 +6.35 Taiwan dlr 30.265 32.279 +6.65 Korean won 1129 1207.70 +6.96 Baht 33.180 35.80 +7.90 Peso 51.720 49.72 -3.87 Rupiah 13570 13470 -0.74 Rupee 65.055 67.92 +4.40 Ringgit 4.232 4.4845 +5.98 Yuan 6.637 6.9467 +4.67 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)