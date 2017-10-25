FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Philippine peso, Indonesian rupiah edge down
October 25, 2017 / 1:45 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Philippine peso, Indonesian rupiah edge down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                         
 Change on the day at 0135 GMT                                     
  Currency                       Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen                     113.81             113.89     +0.07
  Sing dlr                      1.3625             1.3626     +0.01
  Taiwan dlr                    30.265             30.270     +0.02
  Korean won                    1129               1127.4     -0.15
  Baht                          33.180              33.17     -0.03
  Peso                          51.720              51.54     -0.35
  Rupiah                        13570               13530     -0.29
  Rupee                         65.06               65.06      0.00
  Ringgit                       4.232               4.232     +0.01
  Yuan                          6.637              6.6330     -0.05
                                                                   
  Change so far in 2017                                            
  Currency                      Latest bid   End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen                     113.81             117.07     +2.86
  Sing dlr                      1.3625             1.4490     +6.35
  Taiwan dlr                    30.265             32.279     +6.65
  Korean won                    1129              1207.70     +6.96
  Baht                          33.180              35.80     +7.90
  Peso                          51.720              49.72     -3.87
  Rupiah                        13570               13470     -0.74
  Rupee                         65.055              67.92     +4.40
  Ringgit                       4.232              4.4845     +5.98
  Yuan                          6.637              6.9467     +4.67
 

 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

