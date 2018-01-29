FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 1:44 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Philippine peso, Indonesian rupiah fall; Chinese yuan edges up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar as of 0136 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    
 Currency         Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen        108.820     108.7         -0.11
 Sing dlr         1.308       1.3075        -0.07
 Taiwan dlr       29.123      29.101        -0.08
 Korean won       1064.800    1063.9        -0.08
 Baht             31.350      31.35         +0.00
 Peso             51.070      50.84         -0.45
 Rupiah           13323.000   13306         -0.13
 Rupee            63.545      63.55         0.00
 Ringgit          3.866       3.869         +0.08
 Yuan             6.327       6.3295        +0.04
                                            
 Change in 2018                             
 Currency         Latest bid  End 2017      Pct Move
 Japan yen        108.820     112.67        +3.54
 Sing dlr         1.308       1.3373        +2.21
 Taiwan dlr       29.123      29.848        +2.49
 Korean won       1064.800    1070.50       +0.54
 Baht             31.350      32.58         +3.92
 Peso             51.070      49.93         -2.23
 Rupiah           13323.000   13565         +1.82
 Rupee            63.545      63.87         +0.51
 Ringgit          3.866       4.0440        +4.60
 Yuan             6.327       6.5069        +2.84
 
    

 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
