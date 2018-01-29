EM ASIA FX-Philippine peso, Indonesian rupiah fall; Chinese yuan edges up

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar as of 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.820 108.7 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.308 1.3075 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.123 29.101 -0.08 Korean won 1064.800 1063.9 -0.08 Baht 31.350 31.35 +0.00 Peso 51.070 50.84 -0.45 Rupiah 13323.000 13306 -0.13 Rupee 63.545 63.55 0.00 Ringgit 3.866 3.869 +0.08 Yuan 6.327 6.3295 +0.04 Change in 2018 Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 108.820 112.67 +3.54 Sing dlr 1.308 1.3373 +2.21 Taiwan dlr 29.123 29.848 +2.49 Korean won 1064.800 1070.50 +0.54 Baht 31.350 32.58 +3.92 Peso 51.070 49.93 -2.23 Rupiah 13323.000 13565 +1.82 Rupee 63.545 63.87 +0.51 Ringgit 3.866 4.0440 +4.60 Yuan 6.327 6.5069 +2.84 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)