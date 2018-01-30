EM ASIA FX-Philippine peso, S.Korean won slip; yuan edges up

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0148 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on day at 0148 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.810 108.95 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.310 1.3099 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.204 29.150 -0.18 Korean won 1070.200 1065.6 -0.43 Baht 31.440 31.41 -0.10 Peso 51.430 51.185 -0.48 Rupiah 13395.000 13362 -0.25 Rupee 63.573 63.57 0.00 Ringgit 3.892 3.879 -0.33 Yuan 6.334 6.3460 +0.20 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 108.810 112.67 +3.55 Sing dlr 1.310 1.3373 +2.07 Taiwan dlr 29.204 29.848 +2.21 Korean won 1070.200 1070.50 +0.03 Baht 31.440 32.58 +3.63 Peso 51.430 49.93 -2.92 Rupiah 13395.000 13565 +1.27 Rupee 63.573 63.87 +0.47 Ringgit 3.892 4.0440 +3.91 Yuan 6.334 6.5069 +2.74 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)