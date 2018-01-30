FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Company News
January 30, 2018 / 2:00 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Philippine peso, S.Korean won slip; yuan edges up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates
for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0148 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 CURRENCIES VS                                
 U.S. DOLLAR                                  
   Change on day at 0148 GMT                  
  Currency          Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen         108.810           108.95     +0.13
  Sing dlr          1.310             1.3099     -0.02
  Taiwan dlr        29.204            29.150     -0.18
  Korean won        1070.200          1065.6     -0.43
  Baht              31.440             31.41     -0.10
  Peso              51.430            51.185     -0.48
  Rupiah            13395.000          13362     -0.25
  Rupee             63.573             63.57      0.00
  Ringgit           3.892              3.879     -0.33
  Yuan              6.334             6.3460     +0.20
                                              
  Change so far                               
  Currency          Latest bid  End 2017      Pct Move
  Japan yen         108.810           112.67     +3.55
  Sing dlr          1.310             1.3373     +2.07
  Taiwan dlr        29.204            29.848     +2.21
  Korean won        1070.200         1070.50     +0.03
  Baht              31.440             32.58     +3.63
  Peso              51.430             49.93     -2.92
  Rupiah            13395.000          13565     +1.27
  Rupee             63.573             63.87     +0.47
  Ringgit           3.892             4.0440     +3.91
  Yuan              6.334             6.5069     +2.74
 
 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.