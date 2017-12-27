EM ASIA FX-Philippine peso up; Chinese yuan edges lower

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0156 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0156 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.28 113.22 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.3425 1.3432 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.930 29.945 +0.05 Korean won 1076 1076.1 +0.02 Baht 32.790 32.78 -0.03 Peso 50.030 50.14 +0.22 Rupiah 13560 13560 +0.00 Rupee 64.08 64.08 +0.00 Ringgit 4.084 4.083 -0.02 Yuan 6.551 6.5450 -0.08 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 113.28 117.07 +3.35 Sing dlr 1.3425 1.4490 +7.93 Taiwan dlr 29.930 32.279 +7.85 Korean won 1076 1207.70 +12.25 Baht 32.790 35.80 +9.18 Peso 50.030 49.72 -0.62 Rupiah 13560 13470 -0.66 Rupee 64.080 67.92 +5.99 Ringgit 4.084 4.4845 +9.81 Yuan 6.551 6.9467 +6.05 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)