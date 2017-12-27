FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Philippine peso up; Chinese yuan edges lower
December 27, 2017 / 2:05 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Philippine peso up; Chinese yuan edges lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0156 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at 0156 GMT                   
 Currency              Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen             113.28      113.22        -0.05
 Sing dlr              1.3425      1.3432        +0.05
 Taiwan dlr            29.930      29.945        +0.05
 Korean won            1076        1076.1        +0.02
 Baht                  32.790      32.78         -0.03
 Peso                  50.030      50.14         +0.22
 Rupiah                13560       13560         +0.00
 Rupee                 64.08       64.08         +0.00
 Ringgit               4.084       4.083         -0.02
 Yuan                  6.551       6.5450        -0.08
                                                 
 Change so far in                                
 2017                                            
 Currency              Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen             113.28      117.07        +3.35
 Sing dlr              1.3425      1.4490        +7.93
 Taiwan dlr            29.930      32.279        +7.85
 Korean won            1076        1207.70       +12.25
 Baht                  32.790      35.80         +9.18
 Peso                  50.030      49.72         -0.62
 Rupiah                13560       13470         -0.66
 Rupee                 64.080      67.92         +5.99
 Ringgit               4.084       4.4845        +9.81
 Yuan                  6.551       6.9467        +6.05
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
