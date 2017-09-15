FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Ringgit, baht edge higher; Philippine peso extends losses
September 15, 2017 / 1:46 AM / in a month

EM ASIA FX-Ringgit, baht edge higher; Philippine peso extends losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency               Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen              110.17            110.22     +0.05
  Sing dlr               1.3469            1.3466     -0.02
  Taiwan dlr             30.110            30.106     -0.01
  Korean won             1134              1132.6     -0.11
  Baht                   33.060              33.1     +0.12
  Peso                   51.250            51.165     -0.17
  Rupiah                 13262              13249     -0.10
  Rupee                  64.12              64.12      0.00
  Ringgit                4.195              4.204     +0.21
  Yuan                   6.547             6.5540     +0.10
                                                           
  Change so far in 2017                                    
  Currency               Latest bid   End 2016     Pct Move
  Japan yen              110.17            117.07     +6.26
  Sing dlr               1.3469            1.4490     +7.58
  Taiwan dlr             30.110            32.279     +7.20
  Korean won             1134             1207.70     +6.52
  Baht                   33.060             35.80     +8.29
  Peso                   51.250             49.72     -2.99
  Rupiah                 13262              13470     +1.57
  Rupee                  64.115             67.92     +5.93
  Ringgit                4.195             4.4845     +6.90
  Yuan                   6.547             6.9467     +6.10
 
 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

