EM ASIA FX-Ringgit, baht edge higher; Philippine peso extends losses

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.17 110.22 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.3469 1.3466 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.110 30.106 -0.01 Korean won 1134 1132.6 -0.11 Baht 33.060 33.1 +0.12 Peso 51.250 51.165 -0.17 Rupiah 13262 13249 -0.10 Rupee 64.12 64.12 0.00 Ringgit 4.195 4.204 +0.21 Yuan 6.547 6.5540 +0.10 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 110.17 117.07 +6.26 Sing dlr 1.3469 1.4490 +7.58 Taiwan dlr 30.110 32.279 +7.20 Korean won 1134 1207.70 +6.52 Baht 33.060 35.80 +8.29 Peso 51.250 49.72 -2.99 Rupiah 13262 13470 +1.57 Rupee 64.115 67.92 +5.93 Ringgit 4.195 4.4845 +6.90 Yuan 6.547 6.9467 +6.10 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)