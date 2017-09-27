EM ASIA FX-Ringgit, won, baht edge lower

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0132 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct Move bid day Japan yen 112.40 112.22 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.3550 1.3542 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.228 30.216 -0.04 Korean won 1139 1136.8 -0.22 Baht 33.210 33.17 -0.12 Peso 50.900 50.935 +0.07 Rupiah 13385 13375 -0.07 Rupee 65.45 65.45 +0.00 Ringgit 4.215 4.205 -0.23 Yuan 6.639 6.6400 +0.02 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest End 2016 Pct Move bid Japan yen 112.40 117.07 +4.15 Sing dlr 1.3550 1.4490 +6.94 Taiwan dlr 30.228 32.279 +6.79 Korean won 1139 1207.70 +6.00 Baht 33.210 35.80 +7.80 Peso 50.900 49.72 -2.32 Rupiah 13385 13470 +0.64 Rupee 65.445 67.92 +3.78 Ringgit 4.215 4.4845 +6.41 Yuan 6.639 6.9467 +4.64 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)