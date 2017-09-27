FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EM ASIA FX-Ringgit, won, baht edge lower
Sections
Featured
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
China
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
September 27, 2017 / 1:37 AM / in 21 days

EM ASIA FX-Ringgit, won, baht edge lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT.

  CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Change on the day                                
   at   0132 GMT                          
  Currency             Latest   Previous   Pct Move
                          bid        day  
  Japan yen          112.40       112.22      -0.16
  Sing dlr           1.3550       1.3542      -0.06
  Taiwan dlr         30.228       30.216      -0.04
  Korean won         1139         1136.8      -0.22
  Baht               33.210        33.17      -0.12
  Peso               50.900       50.935      +0.07
  Rupiah             13385         13375      -0.07
  Rupee              65.45         65.45      +0.00
  Ringgit            4.215         4.205      -0.23
  Yuan               6.639        6.6400      +0.02
                                                   
  Change so far in                                 
 2017                                     
  Currency           Latest    End 2016    Pct Move
                     bid                  
  Japan yen          112.40       117.07      +4.15
  Sing dlr           1.3550       1.4490      +6.94
  Taiwan dlr         30.228       32.279      +6.79
  Korean won         1139        1207.70      +6.00
  Baht               33.210        35.80      +7.80
  Peso               50.900        49.72      -2.32
  Rupiah             13385         13470      +0.64
  Rupee              65.445        67.92      +3.78
  Ringgit            4.215        4.4845      +6.41
  Yuan               6.639        6.9467      +4.64
 
 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.