February 15, 2018 / 2:09 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Rise; Malaysian ringgit, Thai baht lead gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Feb 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0154 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day                                      
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    106.580     107           +0.39
 Sing dlr                     1.313       1.3139        +0.05
 Baht                         31.280      31.451        +0.55
 Peso                         52.040      52.12         +0.15
 Rupiah                       13563.000   13626         +0.46
 Rupee                        64.088      64.09          0.00
 Ringgit                      3.890       3.914         +0.62
                                                        
 Change so far                                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2017      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    106.580     112.67        +5.71
 Sing dlr                     1.313       1.3373        +1.83
 Baht                         31.280      32.58         +4.16
 Peso                         52.040      49.93         -4.05
 Rupiah                       13563.000   13565         +0.01
 Rupee                        64.088      63.87         -0.34
 Ringgit                      3.890       4.0440        +3.96
 

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
