EM ASIA FX-Rise; Malaysian ringgit, Thai baht lead gains

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0154 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.580 107 +0.39 Sing dlr 1.313 1.3139 +0.05 Baht 31.280 31.451 +0.55 Peso 52.040 52.12 +0.15 Rupiah 13563.000 13626 +0.46 Rupee 64.088 64.09 0.00 Ringgit 3.890 3.914 +0.62 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 106.580 112.67 +5.71 Sing dlr 1.313 1.3373 +1.83 Baht 31.280 32.58 +4.16 Peso 52.040 49.93 -4.05 Rupiah 13563.000 13565 +0.01 Rupee 64.088 63.87 -0.34 Ringgit 3.890 4.0440 +3.96 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)