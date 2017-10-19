FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won, Chinese yuan down in early trade
October 19, 2017 / 1:50 AM / in 3 days

EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won, Chinese yuan down in early trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar as of 0132 GMT.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                      
    Change as of 0132 GMT                                       
  Currency                    Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen                   112.930           112.92     -0.01
  Sing dlr                    1.357             1.3565     -0.07
  Taiwan dlr                  30.205            30.200     -0.02
  Korean won                  1131.900          1129.9     -0.18
  Baht                        33.130             33.14     +0.03
  Peso                        51.420            51.405     -0.03
  Rupiah                      13518.000          13515     -0.02
  Ringgit                     4.220              4.222     +0.05
  Yuan                        6.629             6.6271     -0.02
                                                                
  Change so far in 2017                                         
  Currency                    Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen                   112.930           117.07     +3.67
  Sing dlr                    1.357             1.4490     +6.75
  Taiwan dlr                  30.205            32.279     +6.87
  Korean won                  1131.900         1207.70     +6.70
  Baht                        33.130             35.80     +8.06
  Peso                        51.420             49.72     -3.31
  Rupiah                      13518.000          13470     -0.36
  Ringgit                     4.220             4.4845     +6.27
  Yuan                        6.629             6.9467     +4.80
 

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

