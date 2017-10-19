EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won, Chinese yuan down in early trade

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar as of 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change as of 0132 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.930 112.92 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.357 1.3565 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.205 30.200 -0.02 Korean won 1131.900 1129.9 -0.18 Baht 33.130 33.14 +0.03 Peso 51.420 51.405 -0.03 Rupiah 13518.000 13515 -0.02 Ringgit 4.220 4.222 +0.05 Yuan 6.629 6.6271 -0.02 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.930 117.07 +3.67 Sing dlr 1.357 1.4490 +6.75 Taiwan dlr 30.205 32.279 +6.87 Korean won 1131.900 1207.70 +6.70 Baht 33.130 35.80 +8.06 Peso 51.420 49.72 -3.31 Rupiah 13518.000 13470 -0.36 Ringgit 4.220 4.4845 +6.27 Yuan 6.629 6.9467 +4.80 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)