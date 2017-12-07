FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won, Malaysian ringgit weaker; Singapore dollar firm
December 7, 2017 / 1:56 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won, Malaysian ringgit weaker; Singapore dollar firm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar as of 0140 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day as of 0140 GMT                       
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    112.42      112.28        -0.12
 Sing dlr                     1.3483      1.3489        +0.04
 Taiwan dlr                   30.013      30.010        -0.01
 Korean won                   1095        1093.7        -0.13
 Baht                         32.630      32.6          -0.09
 Peso                         50.760      50.71         -0.10
 Rupiah                       13545       13538         -0.05
 Rupee                        64.52       64.52         +0.00
 Ringgit                      4.083       4.073         -0.24
 Yuan                         6.618       6.6145        -0.05
                                                        
 Change so far in 2017                                  
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    112.42      117.07        +4.14
 Sing dlr                     1.3483      1.4490        +7.47
 Taiwan dlr                   30.013      32.279        +7.55
 Korean won                   1095        1207.70       +10.28
 Baht                         32.630      35.80         +9.71
 Peso                         50.760      49.72         -2.05
 Rupiah                       13545       13470         -0.55
 Rupee                        64.520      67.92         +5.27
 Ringgit                      4.083       4.4845        +9.83
 Yuan                         6.618       6.9467        +4.97
 
 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

