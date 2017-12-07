EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won, Malaysian ringgit weaker; Singapore dollar firm

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar as of 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day as of 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.42 112.28 -0.12 Sing dlr 1.3483 1.3489 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.013 30.010 -0.01 Korean won 1095 1093.7 -0.13 Baht 32.630 32.6 -0.09 Peso 50.760 50.71 -0.10 Rupiah 13545 13538 -0.05 Rupee 64.52 64.52 +0.00 Ringgit 4.083 4.073 -0.24 Yuan 6.618 6.6145 -0.05 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.42 117.07 +4.14 Sing dlr 1.3483 1.4490 +7.47 Taiwan dlr 30.013 32.279 +7.55 Korean won 1095 1207.70 +10.28 Baht 32.630 35.80 +9.71 Peso 50.760 49.72 -2.05 Rupiah 13545 13470 -0.55 Rupee 64.520 67.92 +5.27 Ringgit 4.083 4.4845 +9.83 Yuan 6.618 6.9467 +4.97 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)