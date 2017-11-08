FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won, Philippine peso edge lower
November 8, 2017 / 1:54 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won, Philippine peso edge lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar on Wednesday.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Change on the day                                  
   at   0151 GMT                           
  Currency              Latest   Previous    Pct Move
                           bid        day  
  Japan yen          113.79           114       +0.18
  Sing dlr           1.3629        1.3638       +0.07
  Taiwan dlr         30.180        30.170       -0.03
  Korean won         1114          1111.9       -0.16
  Baht               33.140         33.15       +0.03
  Peso               51.405         51.33       -0.15
  Rupiah             13522          13512       -0.07
  Rupee              65.03          65.03       +0.00
  Ringgit            4.227         4.2285       +0.04
  Yuan               6.638         6.6395       +0.02
                                                     
  Change so far in                                   
 2017                                      
  Currency           Latest     End 2016     Pct Move
                     bid                   
  Japan yen          113.79        117.07       +2.88
  Sing dlr           1.3629        1.4490       +6.32
  Taiwan dlr         30.180        32.279       +6.95
  Korean won         1114         1207.70       +8.44
  Baht               33.140         35.80       +8.03
  Peso               51.405         49.72       -3.28
  Rupiah             13522          13470       -0.38
  Rupee              65.025         67.92       +4.45
  Ringgit            4.227         4.4845       +6.09
  Yuan               6.638         6.9467       +4.65
 
 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
