EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won, Philippine peso edge lower

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar on Wednesday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0151 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct Move bid day Japan yen 113.79 114 +0.18 Sing dlr 1.3629 1.3638 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.180 30.170 -0.03 Korean won 1114 1111.9 -0.16 Baht 33.140 33.15 +0.03 Peso 51.405 51.33 -0.15 Rupiah 13522 13512 -0.07 Rupee 65.03 65.03 +0.00 Ringgit 4.227 4.2285 +0.04 Yuan 6.638 6.6395 +0.02 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest End 2016 Pct Move bid Japan yen 113.79 117.07 +2.88 Sing dlr 1.3629 1.4490 +6.32 Taiwan dlr 30.180 32.279 +6.95 Korean won 1114 1207.70 +8.44 Baht 33.140 35.80 +8.03 Peso 51.405 49.72 -3.28 Rupiah 13522 13470 -0.38 Rupee 65.025 67.92 +4.45 Ringgit 4.227 4.4845 +6.09 Yuan 6.638 6.9467 +4.65 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru)